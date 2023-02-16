Some tall kids get talked into pursuing basketball.

Thomas Bryant wasn’t one of them.

When Nuggets coach Michael Malone and forward Jeff Green spoke about what the 6-foot-10 center brings to his new team following the Nuggets’ 118-109 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday, both mentioned passion and energy. Bryant, in his first post-game press conference in Denver, said that is a byproduct of falling for the sport early.

“I’ve always loved the game of basketball. Before I was an actual real student of the game, I actually just played it because I just loved it,” Bryant said. “The passion just comes from, you know, playing it throughout the years, the love of the game that you have for it. For me, at a young age, I had to try and set myself aside. I wasn’t the best skillful player out there. So, the energy, the communication, the talk, the fight, the grit that I try to bring to a team, that’s what I always carry with me.”

It's hard to argue with the results as the skill developed. After starring at Bishop Kearney in his hometown of Rochester, N.Y., Bryant finished high school at West Virginia’s Huntington Prep, a program with a solid list of alumni in the NBA. As one of the premier prospects in the class of 2015, the McDonald’s All-American had plenty of colleges hoping to bring his energy to campus. He signed with Indiana and entered the draft after two strong seasons as a Hoosier. A second-round draft pick, Bryant was traded to the Lakers before his rookie season. He was waived before his second season but quickly signed with the Wizards where he teamed up with Green.

“He’s a guy with a lot of energy,” Green said. “We created a relationship there, and it stayed throughout the last couple of years.”

After a strong debut season with the Wizards, Bryant signed a three-year deal. A knee injury cost him the end of the 2020-21 season and the first couple of months of the following season. Last summer, Bryant signed a deal to return to the Lakers, the team that traded him to Denver last week.

“From just coaching against him, I love Thomas Bryant’s energy and his passion and his emotion out there,” Malone said. “I think he’s going to be great for us. I really do.

Malone has been encouraged by the early results. Bryant played 14 minutes in each of the Nuggets’ final two games before the All-Star break. He scored 10 points, making 4 of 5 shots, and grabbed a couple of rebounds Monday in Miami. Wednesday in Denver, Bryant posted eight points and five rebounds on 3-of-5 shooting.

“That’s only going to get better,” Malone said.

The Nuggets coach explained the new-look second unit – a group that’s expected to feature Bryant, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Vlatko Cancar and Reggie Jackson, who joined the team Tuesday night – is going to need some time to gain chemistry. Brown and Cancar have filled into the starting lineup recently with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon nursing injuries, while Jackson will make his debut with his home-state Nuggets after the All-Star break. Bryant and Braun already seem to have a good understanding. The duo turned a dribble-hand-off set into a pick-and-roll alley-oop in the second quarter.

“I was always taught if a guard throws it up to you, you better catch it,” Bryant said. “So, I’m glad I did.”

WATCH YA HEADS pic.twitter.com/uCvEDj8Y12 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 16, 2023

Bryant’s second bucket was another dunk, this one off a feed from Ish Smith. He capped his scoring with a three-point play in the fourth quarter. After Smith, another former teammate in Washington, missed a 15-foot jumper, Bryant hauled in the offensive rebound. He fought off a couple of Mavericks trying to poke the ball free and muscled up a layup, drawing a foul. He celebrated the sequence with a pump of the first that would make Tiger Woods proud.

“I’m not like a flashy glory guy or anything like that,” Bryant said. “I always try to give great, infectious energy for my teammates and give it off in a great way toward them. I think that’s going to help.”