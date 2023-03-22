Michael Malone doesn’t often take credit for his halftime speeches, but he did after Wednesday's win in Washington.

That wasn't necessarily a good thing.

The listless-looking Nuggets trailed by two when they returned to the locker room. The Nuggets coach admitted he challenged his team at halftime. The Nuggets came out and won the third quarter by 23.

“I just don’t know why it takes a halftime speech for that to happen at this stage,” Malone said.

The Nuggets coach also gave a nod to Jamal Murray for his leadership.

The Nuggets made 14 of their 20 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the third. Of those 14 made shots, 12 came off of assists. Jamal Murray recorded four assists in the quarter, while Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope each recorded two. Nikola Jokic scored 11 of his 31 points in the quarter and received the chain awarded to the team’s best defensive player after recording three steals in the third. The Wizards didn’t make a 3 in the quarter and took just 16 shots.

“We started to do what I think we were doing the whole season,” Jokic said of the third quarter.

Denver’s star admitted the team was not ready to play to start the game. That changed after halftime, and the Nuggets showed they still possess a knockout punch, albeit against a team that looks unlikely to make the playoffs, as long as the engagement level is high.

“We cared,” Malone said of the third. “Finally.”

Porzingis makes Nuggets pay for switching

With the typical starting lineup on the court, the Nuggets can be counted on to switch on every screen not involving Jokic.

With Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon in the front court, there’s enough length and athleticism to bother small guards, while guards Jamal Murray and Caldwell-Pope have enough height and toughness to make it a fight inside on most opposing forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis is not most forwards. He’s one of the best-shooting 7-footers the game has seen. The 7-foot-3 Latvian played power forward with Daniel Gafford matched up on Jokic, and didn’t seem bothered by smaller contests early in the game. Porzingis scored 13 of Washington’s first 16 points. He added another bucket in the first minute of the second quarter before he picked up his third foul and headed to the bench. He finished with 25 points on 17 shots, punishing what has been a fairly reliable defensive strategy for the Nuggets this season.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Deadline additions running out of time

Reggie Jackson didn’t play in Saturday’s loss to the Knicks. Thomas Bryant didn’t play in Sunday’s win over the Nets. Neither played meaningful minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Wizards.

The Nuggets rolled with a bench unit primarily featuring Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji, once again in Washington with Murray and Caldwell-Pope. Brown played some minutes alongside the starters and was the only Nuggets reserve to win his minutes against the Wizards. He led the bench with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. Green added 11 points.

Bryant, who helped close out the final couple of minutes, made a couple of buckets in mop-up duty.

With the Nuggets having won consecutive games, it seems likely that will continue to be the bench group against the Bucks on Saturday. If that is the case, Bryant and Jackson, Denver’s two biggest additions around the trade deadline, are running out of time to secure rotation spots before the playoffs begin.

NUGGETS 118, WIZARDS 104

What happened: A strong second half sent the Nuggets back to Denver with a 3-2 record from their longest road trip of the season.

A 31-point first quarter put the Nuggets up two to start the second. Washington used a strong start to the second to take a 57-55 advantage at halftime. The Nuggets came alive in the third quarter and outscored the Wizards 39-16 to go up 21 with a quarter to play. The Wizards shaved a couple of points off, but Denver led by enough to empty the bench for the final few minutes.

The Nuggets return home with a 49-24 record on the season.

What went right: Nikola Jokic (3) and Michael Porter Jr. (2) combined for five steals on the night, and all those came in the third quarter. They were their typical selves on offense. Jokic finished with 31 points on 16 shots with seven assists. Porter put up 21 points on the back of a 6-for-9 showing from 3-point range. They combined for 12 defensive rebounds, and their effort on that end helped the Nuggets dominate the third quarter.

What went wrong: In the final 10 games of the season, there are still stretches where the Nuggets don’t appear locked in. That was the start of the second quarter on Wednesday. Denver turned it over and frequently sent the Wizards to the line, allowing Washington to lead by six in the quarter.

Highlight of the night: The rookie appears to be a quick learner. Christian Braun played off Jokic to perfection in the first quarter. The two played hot potato before Braun delivered the final pass to Jokic for a layup that put the Nuggets up six points early.

Up next: The Nuggets have a couple of days off before making their return to Ball Arena for Saturday’s game against the Bucks.