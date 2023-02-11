Thomas Bryant’s Nuggets era officially began Saturday night in Charlotte.

The 6-foot-10 center the Nuggets acquired in a four-team trade Thursday replaced Nikola Jokic for the final two minutes of Saturday’s 119-105 win over the Hornets.

It didn’t look like Bryant would make his debut as long as the outcome was in question, but the comfortable margin in the final minutes allowed the 25-year-old to make his Nuggets debut alongside the end of the bench. Bryant missed his only shot, an 18-footer in the final minute. He did not record any other statistics, but he could take on a larger role as soon as Monday’s game against the Heat.

“I think it’s almost unfair to throw a guy out there that has literally had no practice, is wearing a ‘Hello, my name is Thomas’ sticker around the locker room, but you never know. We’ll see what happens throughout the night,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame. “Thankful that he’s here and got through everything — the physical, he’s with the team. (I’m) excited about what the next 25, 26 games are going to look like with him.

"I think he’s a great addition for our team. Whether it’s tonight or in Miami, he’ll definitely be a part of our team, our rotation, moving forward.”

Bryant joined the team in Charlotte on Saturday afternoon. Malone said he barely had enough time to run up to his room and drop off his bags before getting on the team bus to the arena.

Brown, Smith maintain the point

The Nuggets were once again without their first- and second-string point guards Saturday.

Starter Jamal Murray missed another game with right knee inflammation, while Bones Hyland was sent to the Clippers as part of the deal that brought Bryant to Denver. Bruce Brown filled Murray’s place in the starting five and finished with 14 points on nine shots. He added two rebounds and a steal while posting five assists against two turnovers.

Smith didn’t see the ball go through the hoop much, making just 1 of his 7 shots, but his pace provided a boost to a veteran bench unit. Smith dished out eight assists and turned it over just once.

With an open roster spot at their disposal, the Nuggets could very well add another point guard in the buyout market, but Brown's and Smith’s play Saturday could have the Nuggets feeling pretty good about their guard depth.

Jokic mural pops up

It didn’t technically happen during the game, but local artist Detour shared a picture of his Nikola Jokic mural on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Worked on a quickie Nikola Jokić mural while it was warm in Denver today 💪💪💪 let’s go @nuggets pic.twitter.com/tXWAhHTJ2V — I am Detour (@IamDetour303) February 11, 2023

The portrait of Denver’s two-time Most Valuable Player is displayed on the garage of a building located at 2420 Curtis St., the artist shared on Twitter. Fans wanting to snap a picture should do so soon, as Detour shared the building will be torn down soon.

NUGGETS 119, HORNETS 105

What happened: It was a poor start on both ends for the visiting Nuggets, who fell in a 13-2 hole in the opening minutes and fell behind by 15 later in the first quarter. Charlotte took a seven-point advantage to the second quarter. Charlotte got the lead back to 15 in the second quarter, but Denver responded with a 12-0 run. The Hornets led 60-57 at halftime.

A 10-0 run early in the third gave the Nuggets their first lead of the night. Denver stretched the lead to 14 in the third and started the fourth up 11. Denver led the rest of the way to improve to 39-18.

What went right: Nikola Jokic posted his 20th triple-double of the season, finishing with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets won the 34 minutes Jokic played by 22 points.

Rookie Christian Braun continued his case to be part of the rotation for the rest of the season. He 5 of 8 shots from the field and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals in 26 minutes off the bench.

Denver also held the Hornets to 45 points in the second after after the hosts scored 34 in the opening quarter.

What went wrong: The Nuggets will hope whoever selects the 3-point shootout contestants for All-Star weekend wasn’t watching. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed all four of his attempts from 3 in the first half, while Michael Porter Jr. went 0 for 3. Denver was 2-14 from 3 at halftime and finished 5 of 23 from deep.

Jamal Murray missed a fourth consecutive game with right knee inflammation, while Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) and Zeke Nnaji (shoulder sprain) also missed the game.

Highlight of the night: Ish Smith threw it back, and DeAndre Jordan threw it down in the second quarter. Smith, serving as the second-unit point guard, drove down the right side of the lane, attracting a second defender, and lobbed a pass backwards into the middle of the lane. Jordan elevated like he was back in his Lob City days with the Clippers and hammered home an alley-oop dunk that brought the Nuggets within five points in the first minute of the second quarter. The veterans linked up for another lob in the second half.

Up next: The Nuggets finish a three-game road trip Monday in Miami.