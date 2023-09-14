In his MLB Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Luke Zahlmann takes you around the Rockies and MLB:

Todd Helton's playing career helped the Rockies franchise, and now he is extending that aid outside Coors Field's confines.

Colorado's former first baseman and projected, future Hall of Fame selection is giving back to the state's people, and also the organization's youngsters. His latest contributions will eliminate $10 million in medical debt for people in the state. The words he is sharing on the farm are giving back to players looking to make their dream of making the majors come true, just like Helton's did in 1997.

The idea for donations to aid medical expenses came from guidance Helton received from friend and philanthropist, Ryan 'Jume' Jumonville. He then partnered with RIP Medical Debt to bring relief to several Coloradans carrying the burden of medical debt. The idea stemmed, in part, from Helton watching his friend do the same for his state.

"My good friend, Ryan Jumonville recently took care of $100M in medical debt for the people in his home state of Florida," Helton said. "I was inspired and wanted to do something similar for the people of Colorado."

Payments will start in late September with letters from RIP Medical Debt being sent out to recipients. The notes will verify that some, or all, of a recipient's debts have been paid. As a charitable act, they will not suffer tax consequences alongside the aid.

Though a different sector altogether, Helton's voice and actions are also making a difference with Colorado's youth.

After becoming a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt, he has been working with minor league players in the organization and providing guidance.

He began the role last year and has been an on-field coach during minor league camps in the past. His ability to go throughout the farm system and spread lessons from his 17-year career with the Rockies has been noteworthy. This after helping both the University of Tennessee — his alma mater — and USA baseball.

"You know, I enjoy going around the minor leagues and seeing those guys — talking to them and you know, helping them anyway I can," Helton said during his 30-year anniversary celebration weekend. "(I) give them my phone number to call me. Something's not right, or they want to talk about approach or anything, you know, they have my number they can call.

"You can make an impression on a minor leaguer a little bit easier than you can a big leaguer. It's good to see them progress through the minor leagues and, eventually, get here to the big leagues."

Both parties are benefitting from Helton's giving. Colorado gave him a home for two decades with the organization, and he is giving right back.

What I'm hearing

-- Nolan Jones' intensity on and off the field is a catalyst for the never-die Rockies.

Manager Bud Black has been stern in his mindset of finishing the season with integrity. The future of the league is dependent on teams being focused throughout the year, and taking the final month easy on potential playoff teams flies in the face of his motto.

Jones exemplifies it for the Rockies, but he's part of a larger group seeking to turn their hardest month into a winning one. Following his missed fly ball in Tuesday's loss, he put the blame on himself.

Talking the next day, he clarified why he took the loss so hard.

"This is our life, this is what we have worked for our whole lives," Jones said. "There isn't a single person here rolling over. The thought is about being part of the future. I have an opportunity to write my name as a small part of that, and earn a spot in that."

Colorado is a motivated bunch, despite a 100-loss pace.

Veterans left both at the trade deadline and with post-deadline moves, and rookies have taken up their spots. With it, a hunger to prove themselves is shining through.

The Rockies' final month is loaded. They play one team — the under-.500 San Diego Padres — that is not in the playoff hunt. Of their seven September opponents, four are currently seeded to be in the postseason.

Jones wants to play spoiler, and set a foundation for them to be one of those playoff teams in the future. The Rockies around him feel the same way.

What I'm seeing

-- Pete Crow-Armstrong made his debut Monday and showed why his potential in the outfield received a perfect score of 80 from scouting reports.

Ranging in Colorado's spacious outfield, he made two catches in three games that had a catch probability of 40 percent or lower.

His sliding grab to rob Jones of a hit Tuesday had a 15 percent catch probability and required him to range from left center to right center to snag a ball with a 94.4 mile per hour exit velocity.

Crow-Armstrong was taken in the first round of the 2020 draft and sits atop the Cubs' prospect rankings. He is also No. 12 in MLB.com's league-wide rankings.

For those who do not watch every Chicago game, SportsCenter will highlight his plays plenty in the future.

Minor League Minute

Single-A Fresno and High-A Spokane each closed the page on the 2023 season Sept. 10 and Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque are down a handful of games left. As the Rockies' farm system closes its regular-season doors, several in the system stood out this season.

Here are some of the standouts, excluding those who have made it to the majors this year:

LHP Carson Palmquist (No. 21 prospect)

The Rockies have a wealth of left-handing pitching in their top-30 prospect rankings, but Palmquist's strikeout ability stands above the rest.

With most of his starts at High-A Spokane, the 2022 third-round pick has struck out 129 hitters in 86 ⅓ innings. In two of his three starts at elevated, Double-A Hartford, he went at least seven innings with strikeout totals of eight and nine in the two games, respectively.

LHP Michael Prosecky

Another southpaw and member of the 2022 draft class showed his command this year as Michael Prosecky found success as Single-A Fresno.

In 21 starts, he held opponents to a 2.72 earned run average and struck out 125 hitters in 109 innings. He held opposing hitters to a .217 average.

OF Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 2 prospect)

The Rockies outfield is already loaded with the arms of Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle, but they may have a third developing.

Yanquiel Fernandez made a quick rise and played in three levels this year. He is currently in Double-A after starting the year at Single-A Fresno. Across 468 at-bats, he is hitting .269 with 24 homers. His arm, though, has led the way to 11 outfield assists. During All-Star weekend, he logged a 103.3 miles per hour throw home.

Fernandez's rise has been fast, and do not be surprised if the Rockies boast an outfield of three of the league's best arms at once in the near future.

SS Ryan Ritter (No. 20 prospect)

Ryan Ritter was named the nation's best fielder at shortstop before being picked in the 2022 draft's fourth round. His ability at the plate is catching up.

Like Fernandez, he spent time at three levels with a start at Single-A Fresno. Across 430 at-bats, he is hitting .284 this year. Of his 24 long balls, 18 came with the Grizzlies to earn one of his two promotions this year.