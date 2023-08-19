Todd Helton's calling card at Coors Field and outside of it was consistency, and it didn't come easy.

The Rockies' rookies aren't far enough in their careers yet to have the foundation, that comes with a lot of time and failure. For two consecutive games though, they have used a patient approach to beat the White Sox. Saturday's win came on an 11-5 margin with Helton in attendance for the team's 30-year anniversary celebration.

Replicating the last two day's results is what a good team does, but it will take time to get there. Helton's 17 years in Denver resulted in 2,519 hits and a .316 average, and it was because of his ability to keep things the same each day.

"It's hard work, it's your approach, it's being dedicated to your approach and not veering off when things go bad," Helton said. "A couple of games is a couple of games. Young kids, of course don't have consistency, they're young.

"The only way you're going to get consistency is to be in the big leagues and just do it."

In 11 of Helton's 17 years, he had 163 hits or more which would be the current-day club's most. He walked more times in his career than he struck out — a far cry from the Rockies who wrapped up a series in Los Angeles with 49 punch outs and just two walks.

A coaching role doesn't suit Helton, in his own words, but some of the foundations of the Rockies' young guys are being started by the former first baseman. Limited playing time has kept them from finding the same everyday footing he had.

He's worked with the minor leagues and been in an advisory role as a special assistant to General Manager Bill Schmidt to help out. Vinny Castilla is in a similar role, albeit every day in the majors.

Among Helton's first missions alongside former Rockies manager Clint Hurdle — an additional special assistant — and Castilla has been to build a winning culture. Development is high on the list of priorities for minor leaguers and rookies, but the message is to focus on winning, not just growth.

"It's not just all player development, which sometimes it can be," Helton said. "It was that way when I was coming up, they didn't care if you won or lost. They just wanted certain players to get better. I think as an organization, we're focusing more on winning, up and down the line. Obviously, that will carry over when they get to the big leagues — at least you hope it does."

Rockies' manager Bud Black was on the other side of Helton's exploits as the skipper for the San Diego Padres for most of his run — he saw first-hand what creates a winner, and talent doesn't hurt.

"To be a consistent performer, and to do it at the level he did, you need to be talented. That's step one," Black said. "Usually Hall-of-Fame-type players have those characteristics of talent, desire, will (and) work ethic. Nothing gets in their way of playing."

A portion of the Rockies' next wave of talent has shown the drive that is needed for personal and team success.

Nolan Jones, Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle have all be lauded for their respective work ethics already. The reason they have each found success in the field has been because of working at it. The bats of each are projected to come along too, because of their day-to-day spirit.

From Helton's eye, the Rockies are just getting started.

"We've got a lot of help coming, but it's about patience," Helton said. "There are some good young hitters down there that are going to tear the big leagues up."

Rockies 11, White Sox 5

What happened: The Rockies jumped on the White Sox early for the second consecutive night and inched closer to a series sweep. They scored five runs in the first two innings to pull away for good.

On the mound: Kyle Freeland threw five innings and allowed four earned runs. After averaging league-worst run support, though, he was aided by the Colorado offense in his fifth win and first since May 14. Brent Suter tossed a pair of scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner. Matt Koch allowed an earned run in the eighth before Jake Bird closed out the win.

At the plate: Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 and hit his first home run since May 28, and sixth of the year. Elehuris Montero drove in four runs and hit his third career triple as part of a 3-for-5 day. Brendan Rodgers had three hits for the first time since Sept. 30, 2022. For the second consecutive night, every Rockies' hitter reached base.

What's next: Chicago White Sox (RHP Dylan Cease, 5-6) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Chris Flexen, 1-5) at 1:10 p.m. MT on Sunday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).