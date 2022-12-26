Being a National Football League head coach is an honored but hard job. Some coaches stay in the league for decades while others don't.

Here is a list of some coaches that couldn't quite cut the mustard: 

George Allen (1978) Los Angeles Rams (2 preseason games)

Allen George coach

George Allen, named head, coach of the Los Angeles Rams by owner Carroll Rosenbloom, answers newsmen's questions at a press conference called for the announcement on Wednesday, Feb 1, 1978. Allen returns as head coach after leaving the Rams in 1971 to go to the Washington Redskins. He succeeds Chuck Knox who was fired and became head coach of the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Hall of Famer George Allen never had a losing season as an NFL coach, at least not as the Rams head coach. During his 12 seasons, his overall record was 118-54-5, but his second stint with the Rams in 1978 didn’t go over very well. Allen was let go after only two preseason games by then owner Carroll Rosenbloom and was replaced by defensive coordinator Ray Malavasi, who led the Rams to a 12-4 record.

Pete McCulley (1978) San Francisco 49ers (9 games)

O.J. Simpson, Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., Pete McCulley

O.J. Simpson, who was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the San Francisco 49ers, gets a handshake from head coach Pete McCulley, right, at a news conference to announce the trade in San Francisco, March 25, 1978. Beaming his approval, center, is 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

Pete McCulley took the coaching job of the San Francisco 49ers in 1978 after being an assistant coach his entire NFL career. Before the season, San Francisco traded five draft picks, including a first rounder for Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson. McCulley was fired after just nine games, going 1-8, and the 49ers would go on to commit 63 turnovers (second only to the 1961 AFL Denver Broncos).

Lou Holtz (1976) New York Jets (13 games)

Lou Holtz

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2008, file photo, Coach Lou Holtz, 2008 Hall of Fame recipient from National Football Foundation (NFF) comments as he accepts his award at the NFF and College Hall of Fame annual awards dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Holtz could coach. He won at William & Mary, took North Carolina State to four bowl games, finished ranked three times at Arkansas and won a national title at Notre Dame. Tucked into that gleaming resume was most of a disastrous 1976 season with the Jets. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5

Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Notable Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz’s one year as an NFL head coach wasn’t one to be remembered much. In Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath's swan song year in New York, the Jets had the worst defense in football and went 3-11 under Holtz. He resigned before the final loss of the season and went on to continue a College Football Hall of Fame coaching career.

Urban Meyer (2021) Jacksonville Jaguars (13 games)

Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, left, watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Urban Meyer only lasted less than one season as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach in 2021. During his lone season in the NFL, the Jaguars went 3-14-0, 2-11-0 under Meyer, and was fired from the Jaguars on Dec. 16, 2021. Meyer was fired with four games left in his first NFL season. Numerous controversies affected Meyer throughout the season, including in-fighting with coaches and players.

Nathaniel Hackett (2022) Denver Broncos (15 games)

100722-s-dg-BroncosVsColts43.JPG

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett looks on after a play call in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

Hackett, who was hired in January 2022, lasted only 15 games in Denver, posting a 4-11 record. The firing comes after Denver's worst loss of the season, losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Lane Kiffin (2007) Oakland Raiders (20 games) 

Raiders Bills Football

Oakland Raiders coach Lane Kiffin on the field at the end of the NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008. The Bills won 24-23. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

Lane Kiffin and Raiders owner Al Davis didn’t match up well together throughout much of the 2007 season. Oakland finished 4-12 and reports surfaced Davis tried to get Kiffin to resign on several occasions. However, following a 1-3 start in 2008, Kiffin was eventually fired by the Raiders.

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.