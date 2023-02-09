There’s an old foe with a new face crashing the Nuggets party in the Western Conference.

The Suns leveled up with the addition of Kevin Durant the night before the deadline, a move that shifted the market. Phoenix, which swept the Nuggets in the second round a couple of postseasons ago, is now the widespread title favorite among Western Conference teams. Various sportsbooks have the Suns listed between +425 and +480 to win the title. Only Boston has better odds.

The Nuggets are listed in the +700 to +800 range – the second-best odds in the West and fourth overall - after making a move on the margins. Denver acquired center Thomas Bryant from the Lakers in a four-team trade that sent Davon Reed and a second-round pick to the Lakers and second-year guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers. Early reports had additional second-round picks involved, but the trade got reworked with fewer picks involved as additional teams got involved.

The two betting favorites from the West have already played both of their games in Denver this season. The Nuggets play the Suns in Phoenix twice in the final two weeks of the regular season. The next meeting between the Suns and Nuggets is March 31 with the second game at Footprint Center set for April 6.

While Vegas likes the Suns more than the Nuggets at the moment, Denver would have home-court advantage in any playoff series against the Suns unless Phoenix can make up an 8.5-game deficit in the standings with roughly 25 games left in the regular season.

Re-ranking the West

1. Suns

If their new big four has enough time to gel, there’s not a more talented squad in the Western Conference.

2. Nuggets

Denver got slightly better at the deadline but didn’t do enough to separate its roster from the rest of the West. The Nuggets could use one of the top available guards – maybe Reggie Jackson or John Wall - in the buyout market.

3. Warriors

Golden State got Gary Payton II, a key bench piece from last year’s championship squad, back just before the deadline. No team will be excited about facing the Warriors in the playoffs.

4. Clippers

With Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon joining the rotation, Ty Lue’s squad infused some needed perimeter shooting alongside his stars.

5. Grizzlies

Like Denver, Memphis failed to make a trade that moved the needle. Luke Kennard will provide some shooting, but it’s time for the Grizzlies to start worrying about their place among the West’s best.

6. Mavericks

Dallas got significantly better on offense by adding Kyrie Irving and significantly worse on defense by including Dorian Finney-Smith in the deal with Brooklyn. That’s fun for now, but it’s not a good combination come playoff time.

7. Lakers

The deadline produced significant improvements around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. D’Angelo Russell can fill the void left by Russell Westbrook, while former Nuggets Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley are solid depth pieces.

8. Pelicans

Josh Richardson makes sense in New Orleans, but the Pelicans appeared to make a play for the future by holding on to their most valuable assets.

MAGIC 115, NUGGETS 104

What happened: Things went south quickly after the Nuggets scored the first 12 points in Orlando. That lead disappeared with a couple of minutes left in the first quarter. The Magic started the second quarter with a three-point lead. Orlando increased the gap to 12 points in the first four minutes of the second and led by 10 at halftime. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic carried the Nuggets within five points to start the fourth quarter, but the Magic got the lead back to double-figures before Denver’s starters returned with more than seven minutes left.

What went right: Gordon was downright brilliant against his former team. He made 15 of his 21 shots, scoring a game-high 37 points to go with 14 rebounds. He came up four points shy of matching his career-high, which he recorded with Orlando in 2017. He headed back to the locker room after taking a shot to the ribs in the first half but continue to produce after returning to the court.

What went wrong: The Nuggets turned it over 12 times in the first half and finished with 16 for the game. Nikola Jokic, who finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, committed seven of those turnovers, and Orlando scored 22 of its points off of Denver’s miscues. The Magic also finished the game with a 56-10 edge in bench points.

Jamal Murray missed a second straight game with right knee inflammation. While it’s not believed to be a serious injury, the Nuggets will continue to operate with caution when it comes to their starting point guard.

Highlight of the night: Jokic throws a lot of passes that travel the length of the court, but few were as pretty as the bomb he threw to Bruce Brown late in the second. After grabbing a defensive rebound, Jokic threw a perfect pass over the outstretched arms of Paolo Banchero to Bruce Brown for a layup.

Up next: The Nuggets are off to Charlotte for Saturday’s game against the Hornets.