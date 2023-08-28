Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Vinny Benedetto will take you around the NBA and inside the Nuggets:

Despite some of the game’s biggest stars opting out, the United States blew out New Zealand, 99-72, and a Greek squad that’s missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, 109-81, to open the FIBA World Cup.

The Americans fell behind early in the opener before the NBA's Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, got the team going. The Magic forward led the way in the opener, scoring 21 points on 10 shots against New Zealand.

“When you get to this tournament, you know it’s go time,” Banchero told reporters after the game. “You’ve got to win every game to have a chance, so I just wanted to come out and be live soon as I got in the game.”

After looking like the United States’ star in the five tune-up games, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards added 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds, though he recorded five of the team’s 19 turnovers.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves led the way with 15 points against Greece, while Edwards and Jalen Brunson added 13 points apiece. The chemistry was better in the second game with the United States committing 11 turnovers against Greece.

“We’re really excited to win the first two and to guarantee ourselves moving to the next round,” United States coach Steve Kerr said. “But we just keep on. One game at a time, and, hopefully, (we have) six more.”

The U.S. closes out group play against Jordan, which is 0-2, on Wednesday. The Americans will finish atop the group and take on the second-place team from Group D in the second round. That’s when the United States’ lack of size will be tested for the first time. The United States’ next opponent will either be a Lithuanian squad led by Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas or a Montenegrin team with Bulls center Nikola Vucevic in the Round of 16.

The Americans’ route to the championship got a little easier when France surprisingly failed to qualify after losing to Canada and Latvia.

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

Michael Malone’s coaching tree should sprout a couple of new branches in the next year.

Former Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez, currently on Mike Brown’s staff in Sacramento, is making the most of his time coaching Canada at the FIBA World Cup. The Canadians won their first two games by a combined 85 points to secure advancement. A deep run looks likely, and that bodes well for the Spaniard moving forward. Fernandez was elevated to acting head coach for a couple of games last season when Brown entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

David Adelman reportedly interviewed for the Raptors job but will be back on the bench for a seventh season with the Nuggets. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s a head coach elsewhere before an eighth season in Denver. Like Fernandez, Adelman coached the Nuggets for a stretch of last season when Malone was in health and safety protocols.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch previously worked under Malone in Denver before getting head-coaching gigs. Adelman and Fernandez should join them in the next year.

***

WHAT I’M READING

James Harden’s situation in Philadelphia doesn’t seem to be getting any better, but Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski offered his advice to the 76ers’ disgruntled star.

Harden has been so forward with his desire to be traded the NBA fined him $100,000 for calling Daryl Morey, Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations, a liar during a tour of China. Morey’s in a tough spot. If Philadelphia grants Harden’s request, that might mean Joel Embiid also wants out. The situation doesn’t appear to have an end in immediate sight, unless Harden takes Sielski’s advice.

***

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

During an appearance on Dan Patrick’s radio show, Bucks guard Pat Connaughton was asked how many guys he would consider “unstoppable.” Connaughton first named his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, citing the forward’s ability to score 25 points and grab 12 rebounds on what could be considered an off night. Connaughton also named Suns forward Kevin Durant before diving into what it means to be unstoppable, naming Shaquille O’Neal as the most obvious example. Then, he moved into the modern definition.

“In today’s day and age, you got to look at guys like (Nikola) Jokic, not necessarily just because he can score, but what he does with the game,” Connaughton said.

Connaughton cited Jokic’s basketball IQ and continued, “He makes everyone around him better. He, obviously, has great individual moves, individual skill, but he wants you to send two guys. He wants you to double-team him, triple-team him, because it makes the game easy for him. He doesn’t have to move that much. He can pick you apart, and then he can kind of go to work and do what he does.”

***

THE LIST

The latest installment on the popular NBA 2K video game will be released Sept. 8. Here are the best players broken down by tier:

Tier 1: One of one

The respect continues to roll in for Nikola Jokic. The reigning NBA Finals MVP was given a 98 overall rating, one point shy of the game’s best possible ranking. Jokic is clearly the best player in the game. Reports have said the game has revamped post play, which will make Jokic even more dominant in digital form. Jamal Murray, at 88, has the second-highest ranking on the Nuggets’ roster. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. were both given a ranking of 83.

Tier 2: The best of the rest

Five players — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lakers forward LeBron James, 76ers center Joel Embiid, Suns forward Kevin Durant and Warriors guard Stephen Curry - all sport 96s. Embiid, the reigning MVP, is the only player with a ranking higher than 95 not to win a championship.

Tier 3: Waiting for the ring

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Heat wing Jimmy Butler are the three players awarded 95s. Tatum and Butler led their respective teams to the Finals in the last two seasons but came up short. Doncic’s best postseason run came in 2022 when he led the Mavericks to the conference finals where they lost to the eventual champion Warriors in five games.

Tier 4: Established stars

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Suns guard Devin Booker, Lakers big Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard, for now the Trail Blazers’ point guard, each own 94s. With Davis and Booker, the Suns and Lakers are the only two teams with a pair of players sporting 94 or better rankings. If Lillard gets traded to Miami, the Heat will join that list.

Tier 5: Up next

The next generation fills slots 14 through 16. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only player with a 92 rating, while Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson are among the players with a 91. Since injuries and off-the-court issues don’t matter on the game, all three should be fun for their fans to use.