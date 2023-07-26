It wasn’t exactly the result the United States was looking for, but the Americans managed a helpful point in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final.

Here are three takeaways from the match in Wellington, New Zealand:

1. Despite the disappointment of ending a 13-match World Cup win streak, the United States is now unbeaten in 16 straight World Cup matches dating back to the 2011 Final against Japan. The path forward also seems pretty simple for the United States and Netherlands: As long as the United States gets a draw against Portugal and the Dutch can manage a draw against Vietnam, both teams should cruise into the knockout stage.

The best case for the United States and Netherlands would be a draw between Portugal and Vietnam in their match early Thursday morning.

After playing the second half in both of the first two matches, Rose Lavelle needs to be out there for the start of the match against Portugal, even if she needs to come off midway through the second half.

2. While it took more than an hour to come to fruition, the United States were consistently dangerous off corner kicks. Lindsey Horan’s header in the 62nd minute, her second goal in as many matches, leveled the score and seemed to provide the United States some confidence, while Netherlands seemed more hesitant to commit numbers forward.

Lavelle, who entered the match at halftime, provided the assist. It was especially encouraging considering Horan was slow to get back to her feet following a heavy challenge minutes earlier. The U.S. continued to create chances following corner kicks, but Sophia Smith’s volley was headed away from goal.

Through two matches, Coloradans have still accounted for all of the United States goals, thanks to Golden's Horan (2) and Windsor's Smith (2).

3. Jill Roord made the United States pay for a sluggish start. Her 17th-minute strike put the United States behind for the first time of the tournament.

There was little United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher could do about the well-place shot that traveled through traffic. Trinity Rodman nearly equalized a minute later, and Dominique Janssen nearly doubled the Netherlands’ lead later in the first half, but the United States found themselves in a 1-0 hole at halftime.