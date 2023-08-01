A scoreless draw against Portugal proved to be enough for the United States early Tuesday morning.

Here are three takeaways from the final match of the group stage in Auckland, New Zealand:

1. The most important thing is the United States is into the knockout stage. Despite failing to score a goal against Portugal and finishing second in the group, everything is still on the table for Vlatko Andonovski’s bunch. There was a nervy moment or two late in the second half, as a loss would have been the upset of the tournament and a new low for the women’s national team. A meeting with Sweden in the round of 16 looks like the most likely outcome. If that’s the case, the United States will have to find a way to be better than they’ve been through three matches to start the tournament.

2. Former United States star Carli Lloyd didn’t like the team’s behavior following the match and said as much during the broadcast’s postgame show. Members of the United States team were seen smiling and dancing after the surprising draw, but I don’t have any problem with it. The group stage proved to be more of a challenge than any tournament in recent history, but the group ultimately managed to advance, even if it wasn’t pretty. Let them enjoy the accomplishment for a few minutes. A brief celebration won’t have any bearing on their success moving forward in the tournament.

3. The first game of the knockout stage will be made more challenging without Rose Lavelle. The 28-year-old has provided a spark in the midfield throughout the tournament even if her minutes were limited as she recovers from a minor injury. Despite not starting the first two matches as she ramped back up, Lavelle managed to accumulate a couple of yellow cards, which will hold her out of the team’s next match. Her first-half tackle that produced the caution that triggered a one-game suspension was a needless challenge and could be costly in the round of 16.