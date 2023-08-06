The United States suffered its early World Cup exit to date, bowing out in the Round of 16 on Sunday morning.

Here are three takeaways from the match scoreless match that Sweden won in penalty kicks, 5-4, in Melbourne, Australia:

1. Vlatko Andonovski’s time as coach of the United States should soon come to an end. The struggles, especially in the attack and midfield, continued from the group stage into the knockout round. While the players shoulder a good deal of the blame, the squad is too talented for the coach not to come up with a better solution. It’s true the match against Sweden was the team’s best showing of the tournament, but it was still far from good enough. He seems to understand what is likely to come next, a change in leadership.

2. Poor, poor Alyssa Naeher. The United States goalkeeper didn’t have much work to do throughout the tournament and performed well in the shootout. She guessed right on the first two penalties, though she was beaten by well-placed shots. The third penalty kick soared high, and she saved Sweden’s fourth spot kick before the United States failed to put three consecutive attempts on target. With the match on the line, Lina Hurtig went left. So, did Naeher, who got a lot on the ball but watched the rebound trickle over the line before she could swat it away.

Naeher’s counterpart, Zecira Musovic, was brilliant in Sweden’s goal during regular and extra time but wasn’t asked to do too much in the shootout. Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan will be seeing her acrobatic saves in their nightmares.

3. It’s the right time for the United States to welcome a new era. While Morgan said she’s not planning retirement, Megan Rapinoe already planned for this to be her final international appearance. Julie Ertz retired from the national team following the loss to Sweden. Horan is an obvious choice to bridge the gap between the generations, but she’ll be 33 at the next World Cup. It’s time for Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman and the rest of the young players to take more ownership of the team’s success moving forward.