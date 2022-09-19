The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game
Was it pretty?
No.
Was it fun?
Not really.
Did it all end in a win?
That’s what the standings will say.
Dreams of playoffs and maybe even a Super Bowl run danced in Broncos fans’ heads when the team traded for Russell Wilson. Adding the star quarterback to a talented roster and new coach with his fresh approach was going to make everything better. The days of napping during the Broncos game were over.
Well, they are not quite there yet. This transition was not going to be as simple as many hoped.
The Broncos did beat the Houston Texans 16-9 on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Wilson’s home debut. But they scored 16 points with numerous mistakes, blunders, penalties, and a crowd that was less than thrilled.
“This has got to stop,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said in his postgame press conference. “You’re not going to win many games when you have that many penalties.”
There were plenty of boos. There was plenty of frustrated fans shown on the broadcast. There was, of course, plenty of social media outrage.
Fire Hackett. Terminate Wilson’s contract. What will Sean Payton look like on the Broncos’ sidelines next season?
Being unhappy with all this makes sense. This is a fan base that went through Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio. And Joe Flacco, Case Keenum, Drew Lock, Paxton Lynch and Teddy Bridgewater.
There was no football joy in Denver.
But Broncos Country needs some patience. You must get through the growing pains.
Let us go back to 2012 when another Hall of Fame quarterback joined the Denver Broncos. Peyton Manning, who didn’t even play the year before, had plenty of ups and downs the first five games with Denver. Manning was throwing interceptions and the Broncos were losing to the Falcons, Texans and Patriots.
Chants of "Tebow" were echoing through Broncos Country.
The Broncos were 2-3 heading into that fateful night in San Diego.
The famous comeback occurred and the Broncos didn’t lose again until the heartbreaker in the playoffs to the Baltimore Ravens.
A moment like that comeback in San Diego is on the horizon for these Broncos. Who knows when it will be. It could be Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers on national TV, or it could be a couple games from now. Either way, better and easier times are in the future.
Broncos County’s patience will be rewarded.
But the waiting is the hardest part.
