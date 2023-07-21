The United States started its Women’s World Cup run in expected fashion, beating Vietnam, 3-0, on Friday night in Auckland, New Zealand.

Here are three takeaways from the United States’ victory:

1. It didn’t take long for the two Coloradans to make their mark. Nearly 14 minutes in, Golden’s Lindsey Horan played a pass to Alex Morgan through a couple of defensive lines. Morgan flicked a pass into Sophia Smith’s path, and the Windsor native calmly finished to open the scoring. Smith added the United States’ second goal in first-half stoppage time before she assisted Horan’s strike in the 77th minute. At the end, Colorado natives accounted for all three of the U.S. goals. Smith was clearly the best player on the pitch during her first World Cup match.

2. A tip of the cap to Tran Thi Kim Thanh. The Vietnamese goalkeeper denied Horan from close range and stopped an Alex Morgan penalty kick. She could’ve done more on Smith’s second goal, but the 29-year-old kept the score line from getting out of hand until the final whistle.

3. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle took the field for the final 30 minutes in what must be considered a positive sign for the United States midfield. Both are working their way back from injury and looked just fine during their shifts. Both players should’ve scored. Lavelle set up Rapinoe for what should’ve been a goal in the 71st minute, and Lavelle sent a shot off the crossbar in the 85th minute and just missed a header in stoppage time. While they probably need another match or two to extend their fitness levels, both players could be boosts to the midfield once the knockout stages begin.