A first-half goal put the United States on the front foot of its World Cup opener before a late equalizer spoiled a dream start to the group stage.
Christian Pulisic’s piercing run through the middle of the Wales defense attracted a couple of defenders, creating a seam for Tim Weah to get on the end of a through ball and finish to put the Americans ahead in the 36th minute.
It looked like the United States was going to protect the 1-0 lead until Gareth Bale converted from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute. Here are my three takeaways:
Performance > Result
If there was a team more deserving of the win, it had to be the United States.
The Americans created the match’s first legitimate opportunities, highlighted by Josh Sargent’s near miss prior to the opening goal, and owned nearly 60% of the possession. Weah’s goal showcased how quickly the Americans can punish opponents, and Matt Turner was only tested occasionally prior to the penalty (more on that in a second). A few more shots on goal would’ve helped, but the United States appeared to have done enough to start the tournament with a win.
Despite the 1-1 finish, Gregg Berhalter’s squad should feel all right about its performance in the run of play, but the pressure is on now. Reaching the knockout stage is going to be a grind, especially without an upset of England.
Zimmerman the man until he isn’t
Walker Zimmerman was expected to be the most reliable defender on the American squad, and he looked the part for much of the afternoon. He won challenges with his feet and head and kept the defense in line until an unnecessary challenge preceded the Welsh equalizer.
With Bale trying to settle the ball with his back to goal, Zimmerman’s sliding challenge from behind drew a deserved whistle and point to the penalty spot. Forcing Bale to turn under pressure, find a window to shoot and beat Matt Turner would’ve been a much bigger challenge than converting from the penalty spot.
It’s not fair to pin the dropped points on Zimmerman, but a bit more composure in a crucial moment certainly would’ve helped.
Reyna watch
The coaching staff and its standout young winger appear to have a difference of opinion.
Gio Reyna told reporters in the mixed area that he feels 100% healthy after suffering a minor injury prior to the tournament. Berhalter and staff disagreed, as Weah started opposite of Pulisic, while Jordan Morris and Haji Wright were the two second-half substitutes replacing Sargent and Weah.
The U.S. missed one of its top young players as it chased a late winner and could use Reyna against England, the clear favorite to win the group after a 6-2 romp over Iran earlier Monday. The U.S. and England meet on Black Friday. Standby for what could be an all-timer.