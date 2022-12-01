Take a bow, Tyler Adams.
The 23-year-old captain of the United States Men’s National Team has been masterful in the midfield and mindful in media matters in a tricky World Cup environment in Qatar. In the leadup to Friday’s 1-0 win over Iran that secured the U.S. a spot in the Round of 16, Adams was called out by an Iranian reporter for mispronouncing the Middle Eastern country’s name.
“My apologies on the mispronunciation of your country,” a sincere Adams responded before gracefully handling a question about representing the United States as a Black man in the era of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“There’s discrimination everywhere you go,” continued Adams, who has played with clubs in the United States, Germany and England and across the globe while representing the USMNT. “One thing that I’ve learned, especially from living abroad in past years and having to fit in, in different cultures, is that in the U.S. we’re continuing to make progress every single day. I grew up in a white family with, obviously, an African-American heritage and background, as well. So, I had a little bit of a different cultures, and I was very easily able to assimilate in different cultures.
"Not everyone has that ease and the ability to do that and, obviously, it takes longer to understand through education. I think it’s super important. Like you just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country. It’s a process. I think as long as you see progress, that’s the most important thing.”
Then, the midfielder from Wappinger Falls, N.Y. went out and put on a "Man of the Match" performance to set up Saturday’s showdown with the Netherlands, winners of Group A. Adams was vital in maintaining possession as the U.S. looked to control the match after Christian Pulisic’s game-winner late in the first half. When the Iranians did win the ball, Adams helped get it back, winning six ground duels, and helping make life relatively easy on goalkeeper Matt Turner and his back four.
Adams partnered with 24-year-old Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah, who turned 20 during the tournament, in the starting 11 in all three of the United States’ group-stage matches. McKennie was crucial to taking a point off England and sprung Sergino Dest down the right side in the leadup to Pulisic’s goal. With 19 appearances to his name, Musah started the tournament with the least experience of the trio, but he’s secured his spot due to his ability to spring the attack. The young men in the midfield, led by Adams, have showcased the potential of the squad that has restored optimism in American soccer fans.
“We’re a really close group of guys,” McKennie said after the Iran match. “We’re brothers. We love this type of stuff. We love the pressure. We love the excitement, because, you know, we’re a young team. We have our own swagger. We have our own style.”
What I’m Thinking
The young Yanks are staying in Qatar to fight for a spot in the quarterfinals.
After the inexcusable failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, all eyes were on Gregg Berhalter’s squad. An early exit would put the team back in the punchlines of detractors, foreign and domestic.
Continental rivals Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica are headed home after finishing third or fourth in their groups. The Americans are the last North American team in Qatar after showing England they belong and a steely win over Iran.
Berhalter should encourage his group to play as freely vs. the Netherlands as they did against the Brits — even if Pulisic is unable to play after injuring his nether regions. No player should be as emboldened as Sergino Dest, who was born in Almere but elected to represent the U.S. instead of his home country.
The Dutch haven’t been tested like the Americans after beating a Senegal squad without star striker Sadio Mane and the host nation, which lost all three of its matches and exited with a minus-six goal differential. A draw against the Ecuador was enough for the Netherlands to win the group with seven points.
It won't be easy for the U.S. to advance against a team with Virgil van Dijk and Frankie de Jong solidifying the spine behind Cody Gakpo, one of the tournament’s top scorers with three goals to his name, but pressure shouldn’t be a problem.
What’re the odds
The books like the traditional power.
Netherlands is -105 to win in 90 minutes. A draw after regular time is +230. Bettors confident the U.S. won’t need extra time or penalties to advance can get it at +310 at BetMGM.
Those looking for a more black-and-white bet — since a winner will be decided — can get Netherlands at -225 and the U.S. at +155.
Where to watch
The United States vs. Netherlands match, which starts at 8 a.m. locally, will be broadcast on Fox.
Those looking to take in the game in a rowdy environment will have an even earlier morning. The DNVR Bar, which is hosting watch parties in conjunction with Colorado Rapids, will open its doors on the corner of Colfax and York at 6:45. The British Bulldog, one of Denver’s premier soccer bars located at 2052 Stout St., opens at 7 am Celtic on Market, home to the local American Outlaws supporters group, also opens at 7 am a few blocks away at 1400 Market St.
Fans in Colorado Springs can join their American Outlaws chapter at Jack Quinn’s. The doors open 1 hour before kickoff. Those on the north side of can grab breakfast and catch the game at SoccerHaus’s Upper 90 Tavern (4845 List Dr.), starting at 6:45.
Arriving at or near first call is a good idea for those who want to have the best chance at a seat with a good view of the game.