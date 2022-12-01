DENVER – The leading nickname in the Nuggets’ locker room is either “Air Vlatko” or “Dr. V” after Vlatko Cancar defied gravity Wednesday against the Rockets.
The 6-foot-8 forward used all his vertical and 7-foot wingspan to finish a dunk from a step inside the free-throw line in the first half. He didn’t plan to mimic some of the game’s finest dunkers during the game.
“I was just thinking ‘Don’t get blocked,’ because I didn’t know if Kenyon Martin Jr. was chasing me,” Cancar said postgame. “So, I just jumped, thinking for a layup, but then at the last minute, I just changed it.”
Jeff Green, a player who knows something about highlight dunks, exited the locker room following Wednesday’s win, chanting “Dr. J, Dr. J,” before correcting himself, “Dr. V.” When shown Julius Erving’s dunk from a similar spot on the floor during the 1984 dunk contest, which coincidentally also happened in Denver, Cancar shut down any comparisons.
“Mine was more inside the free throw line,” he said with a smile. “Don’t respect Dr. J like that, man.”
Even Aaron Gordon, a veteran of a couple dunk contests, had to give his teammate props.
“I thought it was going to be a regular dunk, and then I just saw where he took off from,” Gordon remembered. “I was like ‘What the heck? That was pretty impressive. … I didn’t think he was going to jump from that far.”
While the 25-year-old Slovenian has seemed to earn Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s trust for his ability to play within the system and do some of the less glorious tasks, there’s some sneaky bounce behind the blue-collar approach. Cancar claimed to have put down a between-the-legs dunk in practice during his younger days in addition to another from just inside the free throw line.
“I’ve done it when I was 18, yes, but I was younger and lighter, like 20 pounds (lighter),” Cancar said.
“It was in the moment. I got lucky.”
Enjoying an elevated role with Green and Michael Porter Jr. dealing with nagging injuries, Cancar continued his strong stretch of play with 13 points on six shots, including a 3-of-4 night from 3, and five rebounds. His plus-18 rating was second only to Ish Smith, who finished one better. It served as a strong bounce back after Monday’s struggles. After scoring 19 and 13 points, respectively, in the two previous games, Cancar went scoreless in 19 minutes in Monday’s win over the Rockets.
“My energy and my focus was not there,” Cancar said of the first of this week’s game against Houston.
“Those small things I’m usually good at, I was not good at.”
Malone said Cancar apologized after Monday’s game. He responded Wednesday with style and substance.
“I think Vlatko was so down on himself on Monday night, because he knew he didn’t play the way he has been playing, which is terrific,” Malone said. “To see him bounce back tonight … That was an impressive play.”