MINNEAPOLIS — It's a officially a new era for the Denver Broncos.
After 38 years of leadership under the Bowlen family, the Broncos have new ownership. The Walton-Penner Ownership Group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, along with his son-in-law Greg Penner and daughter Carrie Walton-Penner, were officially approved as the franchise's new majority stakeholders Tuesday at the J.W. Marriott in Minneapolis.
"We are so excited to officially become the owners of the Broncos," Walton said. "Putting a winning team is our No. 1 priority. We can't wait to get to Denver, join our new colleagues and get to work."
The Walton-Penner group received a unanimous vote among the 31 other league owners, marking a monumental moment in American professional sports history, with the team being sold for a record $4.65 billion.
"The Broncos are an iconic franchise that means a lot to Colorado and the whole Rocky Mountain region," said Penner, who will be primary leader of the group. "We know our fans' expectations are high and we embrace that. We're really anxious to get started and we want to compete and we want to win."
"We are committed to making sure the Denver Broncos are the best team to play for, work for and cheer for," Walton-Penner said.