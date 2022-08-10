The new Broncos ownership group from left to right Greg Penner, Condoleezza Rice, Rob Walton, Mellody Hobson and Carrie Walton Penner pose for a picture during a press conference introducing the new owners Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Denver Broncos introduce new owners Rob Walton, Greg and Carrie Penner and company at Denver Broncos UCHealth Training Center in Centennial. The NFL owners voted 32-0 to approve the sale from the Pat Bowlen trust to the Walton-Penner group.