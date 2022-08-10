08_10_22 broncos owners00611.jpg

The new Broncos ownership group from left to right Greg Penner, Condoleezza Rice, Rob Walton, Mellody Hobson and Carrie Walton Penner pose for a picture during a press conference introducing the new owners Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Denver Broncos introduce new owners Rob Walton, Greg and Carrie Penner and company at Denver Broncos UCHealth Training Center in Centennial. The NFL owners voted 32-0 to approve the sale from the Pat Bowlen trust to the Walton-Penner group.

Watch the introduction below:

The Denver Broncos are holding an introductory news conference for the Walton-Penner family ownership group at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood.

The Broncos new ownership group of Rob Walton, Rob’s daughter Carrie Walton-Penner, Carrie’s husband Greg Penner, Mellody Hobson, and Condoleezza Rice are expected to speak.

