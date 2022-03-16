It's finally official, Broncos fans.
With the start of the 2022 NFL League Year on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos are officially announcing their acquisition of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson at a press conference in Denver.
Watch Wilson's introductory press conference above.
A trade for Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks — where the quarterback starred for eight seasons, including a Super Bowl win over the Broncos in 2014 — was announced last week, but couldn't be made official until the start of the NFL calendar.
"I'm grateful to be around so many amazing people," Wilson says of the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 16, 2022
The price for Denver was steep. The Seahawks acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder, former starting quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. The Broncos also got back a fourth-rounder from Seattle.