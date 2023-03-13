LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frustrated by the pace of talks on an extension, the agent for running back Austin Ekeler is seeking permission from the Chargers to speak to other teams about potential trade options.

Cameron Weiss confirmed the request just minutes into the free-agent negotiating period that began 9 a.m. Monday.

Ekeler has a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023, the final season of a four-year, $24.5-million extension he signed in March 2020.

The deal ranks 15th in average annual value among NFL running backs.

Over the last two seasons, no one in the NFL has scored more touchdowns from scrimmage than Ekeler's 38. That's 12 more than second-place James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals.

***

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jawaan Taylor has agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace Orlando Brown Jr. as the blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract cannot become official until Wednesday, when the NFL's new year officially starts and free agents can begin signing contracts.

The 25-year-old Taylor started all 66 games he's played in since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2019 draft. While he primarily held down the right side of the line in Jacksonville, the expectation is that — much as Brown did when he arrived from Baltimore — Taylor will switch to the left side in Kansas City.

***

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens released veteran defensive end and Denver South graduate Calais Campbell on Monday.

The 36-year-old Campbell announced last month he was coming back for a 16th NFL season. He played the past three seasons for the Ravens, and he signed a two-year deal with them before last season.

The Ravens have needed to deal with salary cap issues prior to the start of free agency. They put the $32.4 million franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier this month.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Campbell had 5 1/2 sacks — his most since 2019 — in 14 games in 2022.

***

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a two-year contract with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. Peterson replaces Cam Sutton, who is going to the Lions.

A three-time All-Pro, the 33-year-old Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and past two in Minnesota.

***

The Lions have addressed a pressing need in free agency by adding standout cornerback Cameron Sutton.

The Lions and Sutton agreed to a three-year contract worth $33 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, his agent, David Canter, told The Associated Press on Monday.

***

CHICAGO — The Bears made two big additions at linebacker, agreeing to contracts with Buffalo Bills two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds and former Philadelphia Eagle T.J. Edwards, two people familiar with the situations said Monday.

Edmunds’ deal is worth $72 million over four years with $50 million guaranteed. Edwards is due $19.5 million over three years, with $12 million guaranteed.

The Bears also added to their offensive line, agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with Tennessee guard Nate Davis, a person familiar with the situation said.