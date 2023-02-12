Here are the leading candidates to win Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:
1. Chiefs — Best quarterback in the game — plus, the shortest betting odds in Vegas (+500)
2. Bengals — It’s a question of when, not if, Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati to Super Bowl glory
3. 49ers — Whether it’s Brock Purdy or someone else, San Francisco’s a quarterback away
4. Eagles — And 24-year-old Jalen Hurts is only going to improve for loaded Philadephia roster
5. Bills — How would Buffalo’s ’22 season have finished with a healthy Von Miller rushing QBs?
6. Jags — Impressive close to Trevor Lawrence’s sophomore year vaults Jacksonville up the list
7. Chargers — Justin Herbert scored a new offensive coordinator in Boise State’s Kellen Moore
8. Cowboys — That whole winning-in-the-playoffs thing keeps stumping talented Dallas
9. Lions — Don’t laugh; Detroit has shorter odds than Rams, Dolphins, Vikings, Giants
10. Raiders — Will Davante Adams reunite with Aaron Rodgers? The Broncos sure hope not
—Paul Klee