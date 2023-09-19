Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Vinny Benedetto will take you around the NBA and inside the Nuggets:

Local fans looking to put the Rockies' and Rapids' seasons in the rearview, forget about the Broncos’ 0-2 start, or move beyond Colorado and Colorado State fans arguing over dirty plays have just a couple of weeks before the NBA champions formally get back to work.

The Nuggets will return to San Diego for training camp in the first week of October. While the Nuggets didn’t make any big splash moves in the offseason, there will still be plenty of storylines to follow. Here are three of the biggest:

1. Breakout watch

As much as last season was about Jamal Murray’s return from a serious knee injury, it was also about respect. Murray’s flashed All-Star potential in each of the past few seasons he’s been healthy, but slow starts have hurt his case.

After making another statement in the playoffs, Murray was back in the Nuggets’ practice gym to scrimmage against the Summer League squad. From there, he reported to the Canadian national team as they prepared for the FIBA World Cup. While he ultimately pulled out of the competition, that summer activity could help him off to a hot start and help him to his first All-Star Game this season.

The 26-year-old should be heading into the prime of his career. He’s eligible for a contract extension following next season, and there are financial incentives to being an All-Star or All-NBA selection.

2. Second-unit shakeup

The starting five should look the same, but Michael Malone will have to find a second unit he can trust. That was an adventure at times last season, and that was before Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, two of the most trusted reserves, left Denver for bigger paychecks in the offseason. Vlatko Cancar, a popular pick to fill Green’s minutes, tore his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Slovenia before the World Cup.

That leaves Christian Braun as the biggest bench contributor returning this season. Braun’s defense was consistently solid during his rookie season, but there’s room to grow offensively. He averaged 4.7 points while shooting 49.5% from the field, 35.4% from 3 and 62.5% from the line. More consistent minutes and increased opportunity should help with the shooting numbers. The interesting part will be figuring out who the other members of the second unit will be.

Malone has options on both ends of the experience spectrum. Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji will be looking to carve out bigger roles, while Reggie Jackson, Justin Holiday and DeAndre Jordan provide more veteran experience. It will be interesting to see how it starts to shake out in San Diego.

3. Rookie report

Each of the three players selected by the Nuggets in the draft showed flashes at Summer League. Hunter Tyson was the last of the three players picked and was the biggest surprise in Las Vegas. Jalen Pickett, Denver’s second draft pick, held his own at point guard, even in the hectic, up-and-down style often seen at Summer League, while Julian Strawther, the lone first-round pick, looked like a potential 3-and-D player in the future.

They’ve been among the young players working out in Denver in recent weeks, but they’ll get their first real look at how they stack up with the roster in a couple of weeks.

There doesn’t appear to be room for more than one rookie in the regular rotation. With Braun and Watson on the wing, Strawther might have the most difficult path to playing time. Pickett would have to pass Jackson to be the back-up point guard, while Tyson has Holiday and Watson as his primary competitors.

WHAT I’M THINKING

It’s past time for the NBA to take a stronger stance on domestic violence.

Following a 30-game suspension, Charlotte forward Miles Bridges is set to return to the NBA this season after pleading no contest to felony charges that he physically assaulted his wife in the presence of their children in 2022. He eventually agreed to a deal that put the 25-year-old on probation for three years. He also had to complete 100 hours of community service, a year of domestic violence counseling and parenting classes, according to an ESPN report. Bridges' ability isn’t in question. He averaged 20 points and seven rebounds in the 2021-22 season. With the suspension lingering, no team opted to sign Bridges last season. That shouldn’t have even been a possibility.

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was the latest NBA player to make headlines for an act of domestic violence. Porter has been accused of breaking a vertebra in his partner’s neck during an altercation at a Manhattan hotel. It’s too early in the legal process for him to be formally punished, but there’s no way he should be around the team until it's resolved. The Rockets are reportedly looking to trade Porter. That, also, shouldn’t be a possibility.

Before Bridges and Porter, there were Darren Collison, Matt Barnes, Artest and Jason Kidd, who faced domestic violence charges. All seemed to continue their basketball careers without much in the way of punishment. Bridges and Porter probably will serve stiffer punishment than their predecessors, but the NBA still has a way to go to make things right — just as with most other professional sports leagues.

To date, the NBA’s longest suspensions are OJ Mayo’s drug-related suspension that effectively ended his NBA career, Ron Artest’s 86-game suspension for his involvement in the “Malice at the Palace,” and Latrell Sprewell’s 68-game suspension for fighting and choking his coach, P.J. Carlesimo. Those are the type of suspensions Bridges, Porter and anyone else found to have committed a similar offense should face.

Adam Silver has the power to do so. The discipline portion of the league’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse reads “Based on a finding of just cause, the Commissioner may fine, suspend, or dismiss and disqualify from any further association with the NBA and its teams a player who engages in prohibited conduct in violation of this Policy. Repeat offenders will be subject to enhanced discipline.”

If Silver’s serious about cracking down on these incidents, he can start setting a new precedent.

WHAT I’M READING

Keith Smith, a must-follow for anyone looking to better understand the NBA’s needlessly complex salary rules, ranked his best and worst moves of the NBA offseason for spotrac.com. The Nuggets signing Reggie Jackson is mentioned in the latter story with an interesting possibility of the veteran guard being a potential trade piece before his contract expires in Denver.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Jarred Vanderbilt celebrated his four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Lakers with an appearance on the “Run Your Race“ podcast. Vanderbilt broke into the NBA with the Nuggets but spent most of his time in Denver on the bench. After a couple of seasons, the Nuggets traded Vanderbilt to Minnesota. The Timberwolves traded him to Utah before he landed in Los Angeles. He also talks about the early signs of Nikola Jokic’s greatness and Anthony Edwards’ potential.

“There’s value in sitting on the bench, as opposed to just being thrown out in the mix,” Vanderbilt said of his early days with the Nuggets. “Obviously, experience is the best teacher, being out there, but being able to watch it, because before I was there, (the Nuggets) wasn’t a playoff team. So, watching them turn it around, turn the system around and me watching basically courtside every game … Their championship started like five or six years ago. They’ve invested in their team. They’ve got the same core. This (stuff) ain’t happen overnight with them. They actually built, and I was a part of it and watched how they built it from where they were then to how they are now.

"Being able to just watch it firsthand and just learn firsthand, I appreciate playing more now, because I was able to start on the bench and be able to watch and learn from some key guys, some veteran guys, and that’s valuable.”

THE LIST

There’s no shortage of great basketball movies, but it’s hard to say the same for television shows. In the wake of HBO’s “Winning Time” reportedly being canceled, here are our five favorite basketball television shows of all time:

1. "Streetball: The And 1 Mixtape Tour"

The streetball movement of the early aughts was best captured by the ESPN documentary that followed the world’s best street ballers toured the country, taking on the best hoopers in whatever city they visited. While it wasn’t basketball in a traditional season, the influence has been seen in the NBA from Rafer Alston and Jamal Crawford to Bones Hyland and others.

2. "Winning Time"

Casting a bunch of superstar athletes is no easy task, nor is replicating high-quality basketball action, but “Winning Time” did both at a very high level. Full disclosure: Season two is still in the queue. If it’s as good as Season one, that could very well bump the HBO show to the top spot.

3. "Basketball or Nothing"

As a sucker for a good documentary, the Netflix production follows the team at Chinle High School on the Navajo reservation in Arizona. Life on the reservation provides all sorts of challenges, but "rezball" provides a source of inspiration. With just six episodes, it’s a quick watch.

4. "Last Chance U: Basketball"

If you’ve seen the more popular football version of “Last Chance U,” you know exactly what to expect from the basketball version. Lots of drama, lots of swearing, lots of entertainment. The basketball version features a more likable coach. Each of the two basketball seasons are just as bingeable as the football counterparts.

5. "The Last Dance"

ESPN’s 10-part show documenting the Bulls’ run to Michael Jordan’s sixth championship came at a great time with everyone at home in the early stages of the pandemic. Giving Jordan the last word on just about every topic diminished the product, but it’s still worthy of a watch if you missed it the first time around.