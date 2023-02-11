Where to Watch

Prefer a party to the couch? Eight spots — one for each of the Broncos’ Super Bowl berths — to watch the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII:

Great Divide Barrel Bar

1812 35th Street, Denver

Family-friendly event features a 110-inch big screen and the Taguara Venezuelan food truck

***

Punch Bowl Social

55 Broadway, Denver

No cover charge or buy a VIP ticket ($75) for beer-in-hand buffet and a pair of drink tickets

***

Tivoli Brewing Co. Taphouse

900 Auraria Parkway, Denver

All-you-can-eat wings, all-you-can-drink Tivoli taps ($50)

***

McGregor Square

1901 Wazee Street, Denver

Watch the game on the 66-foot LED screen with giveaways and a party-exclusive bar ($30)

***

Spangalang Brewery

2736 Welton Street, Denver

“Soul Bowl Sunday” features AFC Wings chicken and fried catfish ($25-95)

***

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

2875 Blake Street, Denver

Bring your own soup to the “Souper Bowl Cook-Off,” a potluck with one free lager per entry

***

Ritual Social House

1209 E. 13th Ave., Denver

The “Ultimate Party Package” ($50) includes a 16-inch pizza, pound of wings, four beers

***

Brewability Lab

3445 S. Broadway, Englewood

Catch the action on a projector screen with half-off appetizers and pizza starting at kickoff