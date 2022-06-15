Over its 27-year history, the Colorado Avalanche have created countless memories for NHL fans in Colorado. From the rivalry years against the Detroit Red Wings to Nathan MacKinnon's blistering speed as a rookie, the team is a sight to see.

One memory from a former player stands out from the 1995-96 season. After winning the 1996 Stanley Cup, defenseman Sylvain Lefebvre used his day with the Cup to have his daughter baptized in it.

Here are some reader memories from the two Stanley Cup wins, 1996 and 2001.

1996

Terry Swarbrick, Facebook

"1996 Stanley Cup was memorable. It was the first season of the newly acquired Avalanche, formerly the Québec Nordiques in Québec City, Québec, Canada. My husband Rawn and I were vacationing in Canada and took a day trip to Québec City. The Avalanche had won their first Stanley Cup a month before in June 1996. Even though the Avalanche were no longer the Nordiques, this Canadian town was proud of the team. Avalanche jerseys and swag were everywhere."

2001

Richard Hedlind, Facebook

"Lightning struck a tree outside and took the TV with it. Had to go and buy a new TV to continue watching the Stanley Cup Finals."

Learntoflyrar, Reddit

"I was doing summer school at my middle school in Colorado. After they won the cup, we had a test cancelled with everyone passing."

Evad Sodrab, Facebook

"I remember watching it from a holding cell in county."

Tina VW, Facebook

"Being dowtown and celebrating with the players by Chophouse."

Don Ortega, Facebook

"Reasonably priced tickets."

Bryan Beem, Facebook

"A lot of violence downtown, I hope that doesn’t happen again."

Tim Dennis, Facebook

"Watching the series with my dad on the downstairs TV."

AM TODAY, Twitter

"Hanging out with it at the Garden of the Gods."