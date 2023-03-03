Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland worked the phone Friday for potential trades until just five minutes were left before the NHL deadline.

MacFarland made a deal.

But nothing big for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

“There were things that piqued our interest,” MacFarland said. “I think it was just finding the right fit.”

The Avalanche closed deadline day with an AHL swap of forward Anthon Blidh to the New York Rangers for center Gustav Rydahl. It marked the sixth trade for Colorado since the season began. The team acquired NHL players Denis Malgin (Toronto), Matt Nieto (San Jose), Keith Kinkaid (Boston), Jack Johnson (Chicago) and Lars Eller (Washington). All moves that addressed depth at key positions, but without finding a true No. 2 center.

It appears the team will continue to lean on J.T. Compher in that role.

Landing a top-six forward — with many high-profile targets already traded elsewhere — would likely have required the Avalanche to unload a future first-round draft pick. But Colorado is light on draft capital after an aggressive trade deadline a year ago, acquiring Andrew Cogliano, Josh Manson, Artturi Lehkonen and Nico Sturm.

On Wednesday, the Avs sent a 2025 second-round choice to Washington in exchange for Eller. It was their only dealt draft pick during this trade deadline cycle.

“We entertained moving picks this year, but again, it had to have made sense,” MacFarland said. “We just weren’t able to find the right deals that made sense. It wasn’t from a lack of trying.”

The biggest pickup off the trade deadline, theoretically, is the healthy returns of captain Gabe Landeskog (knee surgery) and defenseman Erik Johnson (lower body). MacFarland said he does not “know where they’re at in terms of return to play.”

Manson out, Makar in

As one Avalanche defenseman returns to health another hits the injured list.

Cale Makar (concussion) will return to the lineup Saturday in Dallas, coach Jared Bednar said. Makar has missed the past five games since re-entering the protocol after receiving high contact from Blues forward Alexei Toropchenko.

Josh Manson (lower body) tweaked the same injury that caused him to miss 31 games earlier this season. Bednar said that Manson “will miss some time” but with no specifics on when is expected back playing games.

What’s next: The Avalanche (34-20-5) face the Dallas Stars (32-16-13), 1:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+/ABC) at the American Airlines Center.