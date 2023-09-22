ENGLEWOOD • The Dolphins lead the NFL in total offense. They feature electrifying wide receiver Tyreek Hill. And it will hot and humid Sunday in Miami.

All of that is just fine with Delarrin Turner-Yell.

The Broncos on Friday ruled star free safety Justin Simmons out of the game at Hard Rock Stadium, putting second-year man Turner-Yell in position to make his first NFL start. Although head coach Sean Payton would not divulge who will replace Simmons, Turner-Yell is next in line on the depth chart and he played his first 29 career snaps from scrimmage last Sunday against Washington after strong safety Kareem Jackson was ejected late in the first half following a penalized hit.

“I’m ready for the challenge,’’ Turner-Yell said after Friday's practice at the Centura Health Training Center.

If he makes his first start, Turner-Yell said he would welcome it being against an explosive offense.

“They lead the league in total offense, so I feel like it’s a really good challenge for our defense,’’ he said. “Whenever you face the best, that’s when you have the chance to see where you are.”

Turner-Yell knows all about the abilities of the speedy Hill. With the Dolphins being 2-0, Hill has 15 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns on throws from rapidly improving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“It’s kind of crazy,’’ Turner-Yell said of facing Hill. “Growing up, seeing him on TV and with all the things he’s done in this league, it’s kind of exciting to go out there and be able to compete against a guy like that. … You got to kind of play off him a little bit and don’t be too aggressive with him because he’s got lighting speed and he can run past you in a heartbeat.”

Turner-Yell said the 0-2 Broncos are looking to “bounce back” after last Sunday’s 35-33 home loss to Washington. But not only will they be without Simmons, outside linebacker Frank Clark was ruled out Friday for a second straight game due to a hip injury suffered Sept. 13 in practice. Defensive tackle Mike Purcell, who suffered an ankle injury against the Commanders and missed practices Wednesday and Thursday, returned Friday on a limited basis and was listed as questionable.

Simmons declined comment Friday on his injury.

“It’s tough to lose a guy like that, a veteran leader,’’ said Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II. “But we got the guys to back him up. … They know the game plan very well.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Surtain said Turner-Yell is “definitely ready” to replace Simmons and he’s “excited for him.” As for the Broncos' overall safety situation, Payton has offered no clues on how it will be handled, saying only they have a "plan."

Turner-Yell came in against the Commanders when Jackson was ejected after being penalized for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with 1:47 left in the first half for a hit that left tight end Logan Thomas with a concussion. Thomas has been ruled out of Washington’s game Sunday against Buffalo.

The Broncos dressed only three safeties against the Commanders with Caden Sterns having been lost for the season in the opener due to a knee injury, P.J. Locke being on the injured list at least until Oct. 8 with a leg injury and rookie JL Skinner being inactive for a second straight game. Then in the fourth quarter, Turner-Yell was lost for the game due to cramps and nickel back Essang Bassey moved to safety.

“It’s the NFL,’’ Bassey said of all the injuries at safety. “Injuries happen. Guys are ready to step up.”

Bassey, a four-year veteran who played some safety at Wake Forest and said he has manned the position plenty in practice, said he will be ready to play the spot again if needed.

It remains to be seen if Skinner, who has been working his way back to full strength from a torn pectoral muscle injury early this year, will be activated for depth. Another possibility could be elevating safety Devon Key from the practice squad, although he said Friday he doesn’t know if that will happen.

The high temperature in Miami on Sunday is projected to be 86 degrees with 74% humidity. Despite having cramping issues against Washington, Turner-Yell vows to be prepared for the weather.

“I’ve been hydrating since Monday, so I’m ready for it,’’ he said.

As for his 29 snaps against the Commanders, Payton said Turner-Yell looked “good.” The safety, who played only on special teams as a rookie, was glad to get some work from scrimmage in advance of his first possible start.

“It felt good to go out there and get my first taste of action,’’ Turner-Yell said. “I always play the game at a high level, so I feel I did that very well. I just feel like I need to still work on understanding concepts in the game of football. There’s always room for improvement. … But I feel like overall I did well.”

Now, he wants to see how he stacks up against the likes of Tagovailoa and Hill.