A pair of Coloradans are out to make history down under.

The United States could become the only country to win three straight World Cups at the tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Golden’s Lindsey Horan and Windsor’s Sophia Smith will be crucial pieces on that quest.

Horan, an attacking midfielder, was named a co-captain alongside Alex Morgan.

“It was always a dream and goal of mine to, you know, one, just be a consistent player with the national team, but to be a leader and now wear the captain’s armband is truly an honor, especially here with Alex,” Horan said on July 7.

“Going into this tournament, I think there’s just a new responsibility for me. It's, you know, not just focusing on me and making sure I’m at my best every single day for this team but also me and Alex making sure that everyone is just prepared and ready and holding a standard and the level and going into every single game.”

The 29-year-old has been a consistent producer for the national team since her first cap 10 years ago. This will be Horan’s second World Cup. She scored a couple of goals and appeared in six of the team’s seven matches, including four starts.

“We’re both in the stages in our career where we’re ready for it, where we have gained the respect of our teammates,” Morgan said.

“We feel really good and confident in where we are and just very honored to be a captain alongside Lindsey."

Despite this being her first World Cup, Smith figures to be one of the most exciting attacking players — not only on the United States roster but in the entire field, which has expanded to 32 teams for the first time. The 22-year-old led the USWNT in scoring last year and recently became the National Women’s Soccer League’s youngest Most Valuable Player, as she led the Portland Thorns to the championship. She’s capable of playing at least a couple of different positions on the front line thanks to her rare combination of speed and skill. There’s little doubt she’s ready for the biggest moment of her young pro career.

“My role going into this tournament, it’s going to be big, and I love that,” Smith said, according to a Just Women’s Sports report after the team’s roster was announced last month. “I love the spotlight. I love pressure. I love it all.”

There would almost certainly be a third Coloradan on the roster if not for Mallory (Pugh) Swanson’s torn patella tendon injury in April.

The United States start the tournament as +250 favorites, just ahead of England (+350), Spain (+450) and Germany (+650).

Should a couple of Coloradans help the U.S. reach the Aug. 20 final, it's going to be an early wake-up call for fans in their home state with the match starting at 4 a.m. local time. Horan's out to make the early wake-up call worth it.

“Obviously, the accomplishments in the past were incredible. Winning two World Cups in a row is amazing. We would love a third, but I think the way that we look at this tournament is. ... The first game is Vietnam. We take each game at a time,” Horan said, sounding comfortable as co-captain.

“You can celebrate at the end. Hopefully, we’ll be standing on the podium.”

United States group stage schedule

Friday, July 21: vs. Vietnam, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26: vs. Netherlands, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: vs. Portugal, 1 a.m.

WHAT I’M THINKING

Better late than never.

The push for Denver to get a pro women’s soccer franchise seems stronger than ever thanks to a group operating under the name For Denver FC. The group does not aim to own the prospective franchise but, rather, wants to facilitate bringing a professional club that competes in either the National Women’s Soccer League or United Soccer League Super League to town.

“For Denver FC is a volunteer-based group working to bring professional women’s soccer to the Mile High City, with the ambition to build an ethical, well-governed, sustainable and winning soccer club that will be a powerful force for good in our community,” the group’s website says. “FDFC is currently assembling an ownership group to submit an expansion bid this year to join a division one professional league.”

There are a few challenges ahead. According to an ESPN report, prospective franchises must satisfy three requirements. First, it’s finding a “wealthy and committed ownership group.” That’s still a work in progress for FDFC. The second requirement is a strong market for fans. The way Denver embraced the United States Women’s National Team for a friendly against Colombia, with a sell-out crowd of nearly 20,000, is a good start. The last requirement is a viable professional stadium. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park would do, but that would require some sort of agreement with Colorado Rapids and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. Other existing options in Denver lack adequate seating or a proper playing surface.

Talent acquisition is a lesser issue. Colorado is home to dozens of women’s professional soccer players playing at home or abroad.

“I’m amped. I want to get a women’s professional team to Denver, Colorado,” Horan said in a video FDFC shared on Twitter.

“Growing up, obviously, it would’ve been a really cool thing for me, as a young player, to watch a professional women’s team in our great state of Colorado, but we didn’t get the opportunity. I would also love to be playing on a Colorado professional team, obviously, in front of my family, my friends, the fans there in Colorado. So let’s bring a women’s professional team to the Mile High City.”

Those looking to show their support for For Denver FC operation can attend a World Cup watch party for the USWNT's first match against Vietnam at No. 38 on Friday.

If not now, when?

THE LIST

Five non-Americans to watch at the Women’s World Cup:

1. Sam Kerr, Australia. This looks like Kerr’s tournament. Not only is tournament hosted by her home country and New Zealand, but Kerr is arguably the best player in the world at the moment. The 29-year-old striker who plays her club soccer for English side Chelsea has the ability to set up teammates and finish on her own. Her presence in the attack will be crucial for an Australian squad looking to impress in front of the home crowd.

2. Ada Hegerberg, Norway. Before Erling Haaland, there was Hegerberg. Norway has physically imposing strikers on both the men’s and women’s national teams. Hegerberg’s standing with her squad was in question due to inequities between her country’s treatment of men’s and women’s players. That appears to be in the past, and the 27-year-old will be one of the attacking players to watch in the coming weeks.

3. Aitana Bonmati, Spain. Normally, the Spanish midfielder on everyone’s radar would be Alexia Putellas, but she’s yet to play 90 minutes after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament last year. That puts more on Bonmati’s plate. The 25-year-old midfielder looked up to the task, as she was the best player on Barcelona’s way the UEFA Champions League victory. She’s a typical Spanish midfielder capable of operating in tight spaces with impeccable technique while still possessing attacking punch.

4. Bunny Shaw, Jamaica. The "Reggae Girlz" qualified for their first World Cup in 2019, but Shaw wasn’t completely healthy for that tournament. The 26-year-old will be tasked with leading the attack for a Jamaican side that shares a group with favorites France and Brazil. If Jamaica manages to advance, they’ll need Shaw to play a big role whether that means scoring goals or attracting defenders and creating space for teammates.

5. Wendie Renard, France. Defenders deserve some love, too, and there’s no more entertaining player to watch on the back line than Renard. She will turn 33 on Thursday, so this could be Renard’s last chance to leave her mark on the international game. She skipped the 2019 World Cup to a dispute with France’s former coach, but she’s back in the squad this year. Not only is she a strong defender that possesses technical ability, but she’s a lethal threat on set pieces as well due to her 6-foot-2 frame.

Honorable mention

Jacqui Hand, New Zealand. Colorado’s connections to the Women’s World Cup are not limited to American players. Hand scored 18 goals over her four-year career at Colorado College. The 24-year-old striker also has the honor of playing at home, as the Kiwis open the tournament vs. Norway in Auckland, Hand’s hometown. It’s unclear how much Hand will play, but if she does, she’ll be the first former CC standout to appear in a World Cup.

WHAT I’M READING

The USWNT's fight for equality has been a big deal for the last couple of years, but that battle dates back multiple decades. Those looking for a solid history of that struggle should check out Caitlin Murray’s book “The National Team: The Inside Story of the Women Who Changed Soccer.”

WHAT THEY SAID

“I understand that it is incredibly rare for athletes of any stature to be able to go out in their own way, on their own terms, at the time that they want, in a way that feels really peaceful and settled for them,” United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe said.

"So (I) just wanted to do it now and honestly kind of get it out of the way before we go down to New Zealand so we can focus on the task at hand, which is winning another World Cup.”

Rapinoe has bridged a couple of generations as a mainstay in the U.S. midfield. She will be looking to win a third World Cup in four tries before calling it a career at the end of the NWSL season. However her international career ends, she’s going down as a USWNT legend.