A Halloween horror spectacle in London a dozen years ago this weekend drastically altered Broncos history.
When Jaguars quarterback coach Mike McCoy walks onto Wembley Stadium field Sunday and Mark Thewes, Broncos VP of football operations and compliance, settles into his suite seat, each should pause for a moment of memory. Both were there in 2010.
McCoy was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator twice (2009-2012 and 2017). The Broncos hired Thewes in ’09 as administrative assistant to head coach Josh McDaniels, who he played football with in high school, and he has served in front-office capacities since.
McDaniels, fired by the Broncos Dec. 10, 2010, after a loss at Kansas City, finally has secured another head coaching job with the Raiders, and Steve Scarnecchia, the culprit in The Great British Video Robbery, was back in Denver last weekend as chief of staff for the Jets.
The Broncos have returned to the scene of the crime with new ownership, new leadership, a new coaching staff, a completely different roster of players, but with the same old results (2-5) and concerns of 2010. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is disparaged as much now as McDaniels was during the Broncos’ last trip to Wembley.
If the Broncos lose in their fifth appearance this season in a national TV game seen and obscene at night or in the morning, they won’t be rescheduled in England until next decade.
And should Hackett fail to defeat the Jags at a neutral site as well as the favored Titans, Ravens, Chiefs and Rams on the road and the Chiefs at home, the Broncos will not even repeat last season’s 7-10 record, and the coach’s stay in Colorado could be shorter than McDaniels’ 28-game term.
McDaniels, like Hackett, was responsible for many of his own problems, including the hiring of his 29-year-old brother Ben, who had been a high school assistant, and promoting him in ’10 to quarterback coach. He also quietly named Scarnecchia video director. The two had worked together with the Patriots, where Scarnecchia deeply engaged in the famous Spygate scandal by secretly taping opposition sidelines during games.
In a column, I wondered when Scarnecchia again would violate NFL rules as a videographer.
He did it in London, while the Broncos and the 49ers had pre-Halloween Wembley walk-through workouts.
Later, after Scarnecchia was fired by the Broncos and exiled (but not permanently) by the NFL, he gave me his only interview, because of that original column and to defend McDaniels, at a Waffle House.
As the Broncos practiced, he said, Scarnecchia and his assistants (who had been passed over for the job he had) set up the camera positions and cables for taping the game. When the team boarded buses to their hotel, Scarnecchia remained alone to complete his preparation.
When the 49ers arrived to go over their offensive plays, Scarnecchia was testing his equipment and spontaneously chose to aim a camera at the action to help out McDaniels, who had lost 13 of his past 17 games. Scarnecchia taped the 49ers for 10 minutes before leaving.
Back at the hotel Scarnecchia transferred the video to his computer and carried it to McDaniels’ room. The coach was in his underwear, he said, and doing game-plan study. When Scarnecchia told McDaniels about the surreptitious tape, the coach ordered him to delete it.
However, the misdeed was done. McDaniels didn’t tell owner Pat Bowlen about Scarnecchia’s spying and went into coverup mode. At least one assistant videographer did report Scarnecchia to team executives.
After an internal investigation, Scarnecchia was fired immediately, and McDaniels was fined $50,000 and fired a month later.
BroncosGate led to the hiring of John Elway (who was on the trip to London as the team’s ambassador) by Bowlen, who knew he was in the initial stages of Alzheimer’s. Elway hired John Fox in 2011; the Broncos went to the playoffs and won with Tim Tebow (who had been drafted by McDaniels), and Peyton Manning signed as a free agent in 2012.
The Broncos had a remarkable comeback — five playoff seasons and two Super Bowls. But they have collapsed the past five seasons.
They have come back to London. Is this game the beginning of another franchise comeback, or do the Broncos just remain way back a day before Hallow’s Eve?