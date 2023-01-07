Adrian Messenger’s list couldn’t compare to Greg Penner’s.
The Broncos’ owner/CEO already has begun a compilation, consideration and investigation of more than 50 potential candidates for the next head coach position, but the search committee consisting of Penner and his wife/co-owner Carrie Walton Penner, general manager George Paton, minority shareholder Condoleezza Rice, team president Damani Leech and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth will establish interviews after the shameful, stunning season ends Sunday.
Like Paton in 2022, Penner never has hired a football coach. But, as Walmart board chairman, he has employed excellent executives.
“I’ve worked with a lot of CEOs, and it starts with really strong leadership. I think that’s going to be the most critical factor here in a head coach. Obviously, the X’s and O’s are important, but we need a strong leader for this organization that’s focused on winning. That starts with culture; it’s instilling a sense of accountability, and we need an identity on offense,’’ Penner says.
And despite what Paton claims, the Broncos eventually will choose this month a “strong leader’’ who previously served as an NFL head coach.
“If you have experience, it helps . . . but it’s not necessary’’ and “we’re not going to limit ourselves to just experienced candidates,’’ said the GM, who absolutely mismanaged the previous search and selection of Hackett, who “blew away’’ Paton.
Instead, Hackett has blown away in the wind.
If Penner and Paton don’t comprehend the Broncos’ history, they will continue to duplicate the foolish failures. Four of the franchise’s past seven coaches were rookies on the job, had a cumulative 45-79 record (.347 winning percentage), didn’t advance to the playoffs once and were embarrassments. The other three Broncos head coaches had head coaching proficiency expertise, a combined 219-124 overall record (.632 winning percentage) with 12 playoff seasons, five Super Bowls and three NFL championships.
The Penner-Paton pair will be buffoons even to entertain interviews with anyone who has no background as an NFL head coach.
The Broncos must not hire another Josh McDaniels (floundering in his second attempt as a head coach), Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio or Hackett – all of whom suffered from Denver dysfunctional disasters during short stays. McDaniels was not a players or people person; Joseph didn’t become the described “leader of men’’; Fangio was a career assistant who belonged in the pressbox calling plays, and Hackett was clueless about sideline management of a game, discipline, hiring competent assistants, running a training camp and exhibitions without starters, installing a solid offensive system and calling plays.
The Broncos need another Mike Shanahan, John Fox or Gary Kubiak, who had been head coaches with successful lengthy tenures in the league. They knew what they were doing and didn’t endure a teaching transition.
Paton doesn’t seem to get the process. Last year he and subordinates traveled on a whirlwind cross-country binge to interview 10 contenders for the Broncos’ post. Only one meeting was with a former head coach – Dan Quinn, who had led the Falcons to a Super Bowl (defeat in overtime). Seven were coordinators, but Hackett hadn’t called plays with the Packers and three others had served briefly as coordinators, Eric Bieniemy had been turned down after several previous interviews in recent years, and two more were position coaches. Other than Hackett, only Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell got a head coaching job, and had an outstanding season with the Vikings. The Broncos didn’t interview Brian Daboll or Colorado’s own Mike McDaniel.
Quinn and O’Connell were the rejected finalists, even though Quinn should have been the obvious choice and Hackett the loser.
Now, Paton has stated that Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Hackett’s pal, will be interviewed. He has spent one season as a coordinator and may be a head coach one day, but not this day. He spurned a proposal to prove himself as interim coach.
Forget all those wannabe coordinators, never-will-be position coaches and confused college coaches who’ll never be “leadership” guys in the NFL. Yet, 40 possibilities have been NFL head coaches.
The Penners & Co. should concentrate entirely on Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh (who coached at Stanford where the Penners got their MBA degrees and are major athletic donors), Quinn again, Leslie Frazier, Raheem Morris and Frank Reich.
The Broncos’ short list for a head coach must be a Pick 6.