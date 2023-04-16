In the NBA Late Show live Sunday night The Joker put on an MVP show and the Not-Accepted-for-Prime -Time Nuggets put the hurt on the Minnesota opponent that played like Tenderwolves.

With a 13-0 run late in the third quarter the Nuggets had an 81-56 advantage.

Nikola Jokic showed why he is an MVP even if the league voters won’t reward him for a third straight year. But the sellout crowd would have given him the trophy unanimously.

In the opening game of the playoff series Jokic had a double-double at halftime with 13 points, 10 rebounds – and 5 assists. He led both teams in all three categories. Try that one on, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Meanwhile, the Wolves’ two big men combined for 9 points, 12 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Nuggets started the game 8-0 and finished the half 55-44. They were way up 83-58 at the end of the third quarter.

The NBA and the networks don’t think enough of Jokic and the Nuggets to put them on TV in prime time or Sunday afternoon. In the time zone forgotten, the Nuggets end up in the East past-the-bed time.

The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference is treated like Rodney Dangerfield or a G-League team.

But the Nuggets came out in Game 1 balling at Ball Arena, held off a Minnesota run and really turned up the tempo in the third quarter.

Coach Michael Malone obviously was ecstatic, especially considering how Murray had a tough start, and Aaron Gordan had to depart with three fouls.

If the Nuggets lose to the Timberwolves in the first round, could Malone be home alone next season?

Not a chance, particularly if the Nuggets continue to play like they did in the opener.

Despite rumors with fast and loose and erroneous suspicions Malone’s job with the Nuggets is as secure as the bullion in the United States Depository at Fort Knox. He is, after all, the Nuggets’ best coach ever who didn’t play at North Carolina.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

And Malone is not Unai Emery, who was dismissed by the Kroenke regime after only 18 months as Arsenal coach.

This season was Malone’s last in his previous contract, but he signed a multi-year extension last year, and the 51-year-old-coach certainly will continue into his ninth season and most likely beyond. His tenure and victory total (367) could pass both Doug Moe (10 seasons and 432) and George Karl (8½ and 423), and he already has exceeded the other Tar Heels – Larry Brown and Donnie Walsh.

Malone coached the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals in the Bubblefest season of 2019-2020, but they were scratched in five games by those dastardly Lakers.

In the aftermath of Malone’s hiring in 2015 the Nuggets missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, but have gotten to the postseason for a fifth straight season. However, last year the Nuggets fell in the first round to the Warriors.

Nuggets’ fanatics are ill and weary of being dumped in the opening round – 17 times since the 1978-79 season.

Is this the season of success? Not if the franchise’s history, the Las Vegas wise guys and practically all of the NBA experts elsewhere tell us anything.

I found one prognosticator outside of Denver who picked the Nuggets to reach the Finals series. Inside of Colorado many media mullets have predicted the Nuggets will be champions. The opportunity seemed more realistic until after the All-Star game as the Nuggets became a .500-type team and the Lakers and the Suns seemed to turn the conference upside down with trades.

The Nuggets have hung onto the top seed, but the position is precarious with Kevin Durant in Phoenix and a turnip truck load of fresh players in Los Angeles with the Lakers. And if the Nuggets can escape the Curse Of The First Round, they will probably play one or both of those teams.

Malone does have his band back together and mostly healthy, although Murray remains bothered with the bad thumb. Malone energized the Nuggets on defense, and the reserves played strong.

Win the series, and Malone is in the conference semifinals for the third season in four. Lose, and the murmurs, mutters and mumbles will get louder.

The Nuggets were right on time Sunday night.