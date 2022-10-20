Equivocation and hesitation aside, the Broncos should start Brett Rypien Sunday.

Rypien is the best option because Russell Wilson is injured, in doubt, inconsistent, indecisive and indeed in need of a week off.

And Brett is the only one of the team’s three quarterbacks who has defeated the Jets as a Broncos starter. He pulled off the victory in New Jersey in 2020 and led the Broncos to 37 points in his only full game in four seasons.

Rypien is a latter-day Gary Kubiak. He’ll never be a full-time NFL starter or a Super Bowl MVP like his uncle Mark, but he’s smart, dependable and an assiduous worker, and he already is a coach in uniform.

What Brett doesn’t have is a new Subway TV commercial, his own jet, a posse, a personal quarterback coach, two chefs, a $25 million home with a dozen bathrooms in Cherry Hills Village and a quarter of a billion-dollar contract.

Rypien makes less than $1 million. He doesn’t get invited to the Cannes Film Festival and must pay for tickets at the local movie theater. He spent four years playing on a blue football field for the Boise State Broncos and another four years mostly not playing for the Denver Broncos, except for his only chance to start when Drew Lock was hurt, and Jeff Driskel was mediocre.

Rypien had replaced Driskel in the fourth quarter of the third-game blowout to the Buccaneers in ’20 and completed 8 of 9 passes. His effort elevated Rypien before Lock returned. All three quarterbacks missed the 11th game because of a group COVID tracing violation and stupidity.

Rypien hasn’t played in the regular season since the 16th game of 2021 when he went in briefly because of an injury to Lock, who was starting because Teddy Bridgewater was out. Rypien was 0 of 2, and Lock returned.

Rypien may get another opportunity because of injury. The father of Broncos quarterback coach Klint Kubiak used to get infrequent starts (5) because of John Elway’s injuries or illness because of bad fish at the White House.

Somehow the Broncos have to stop the hemorrhaging after three consecutive losses and a 2-4 record with an offense that is the most horrendous in the NFL. They rarely can score touchdowns in goal-to-go situations, in the Red Zone, in the third quarter and at all in games. They aren’t successful on first downs and third downs and barely acceptable on second and fourth downs, and they are a three-and-out waiting to recur.

Nathaniel “Hotshot’’ Hackett hasn’t produced a West Coast Offense, a Packers Offense or even a South Park, Colorado Offense. This scheme is more like “Music Man’’ and should be called Disempower at Empower.

Keep this up, and Hackett is about three months from being an assistant coach with the Carolina Panthers.

This is the same head coach who has treated Melvin “Flush’’ Gordon like a yo-yo. The running back appeared to be a cut candidate after his game-losing fumble. He resurfaced as the starter Monday, but was benched after three rushes in the first quarter, A coach-player conversation has resulted in Hackett announcing Gordon will be back in the starting lineup Sunday.

Latavius Murrary, who had 66 yards in 15 carries after taking over and not fumbling once, has been demoted. Former starting tight end Albert Okwuegbunam has disappeared from the active roster.

In Rypien’s start, he connected with Jerry Jeudy for a 48-yard touchdown.

Rypien, who regularly has been a late cut and a practice squad participant, outdueled long-time veteran Josh Johnson in training camp and the three exhibitions to be Wilson’s prime backup. Brett was 22 of 65 for 441 yards and a touchdown overall and 22 of 26 for 191 in Buffalo. He has comprehended the Hackett System.

The coach said Thursday that all three QBs are being prepared for the Jets game, but that’s drivel. Rypien received all the reps Wednesday and Thursday. Obviously, Hackett desires that Wilson, who has been dealing with right shoulder and hamstring injuries and injections and MRIs, starts.

Wilson deserves a break. So do the players and the millions of Broncos believers.

Ride with Rypien. Back it, Hackett.