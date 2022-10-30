All’s well that ends well for the Broncos.

Billy “The Bard’’ Shakespeare would have been proud that they did play right just a hundred miles from Wembley Stadium to the playwright’s former home in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Sunday’s 21-17 victory was the Broncos’ first away from Mile High-by-the-Platte. In a game that could have beenbilled Much Ado About Nothing Teams the Broncos got to do something else.

Before the largest American football crowd ever in England, 86,215, the dominant Broncos’ backers must have felt at home. They occasionally booed the Broncos early, but stayed to the conclusion and said: “Cheers, mates.’’

The Broncos eventually scored a season-first three touchdowns, tied a season-high two interceptions in critical situations and overcame a three-point deficit late to end a four-game losing streak and win their third game of the Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson era.

Bye to Great Britain and on to a bye next Sunday. Then the Broncos go to Nashville, which is 3,500 miles closer to Denver than London.

It’s not all unicorns and rainbows forthgoing for the Broncos, but they looked Sunday more like a legitimate NFL team, albeit against one of the league’s worst. The victory won’t make up for the five previous defeats and the startling upset to Jacksonville in the 1996 playoffs.

Yet, Hackett definitely has saved his job for the rest of the season with the Broncos, and so did KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy. Not so for Bradley Chubb, who probably will be traded before Tuesday’s deadline so the franchise can secure a first or a second choice in the next draft.

The Broncos were able to avoid a Shakespearean tragedy when Wilson connected with Hamler on a 47-yard pass play with 3:17 remaining in the fourth quarter, then guided them to a touchdown at the 1:43 juncture on a two-yard burst by Latavius Murray.

The Jaguars needed a touchdown. However, on first down, “Never’’ Trevor Lawrence was picked off by K’Waun Williams, whose right arm has been in an ugly cast all season, to prevent any hopes of a rally by the team that considers Great Britain its second home.

Big Ben didn’t stop ticking, but the Broncos ran out the clock and celebrated the franchise’s first triumph of any kind outside the United States since a 1999 exhibition against the Chargers in Sydney, Australia.

The Broncos still are too undisciplined, committing a dozen or more penalties in three games and reaching 69 for the season.

Wilson had a shaky start with a weak pass, a sack and a three-and-out, then threw an inception in the following series that would lead to a Jaguars’ touchdown. But settled in, Wilson completed 18 of 30 for 252 and a touchdown, and scrambled 10 for an XL first down. Murrary, Melvin Gordon, Wilson and Hamler rushed 28 times for 101 yards, but the Broncos were torched by Jags running back Travis Etienne Jr. for 156 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Lawrence of Jacksonville was ghastly.

The first Lawrence pick occurred in the second quarter when the Jaguars were in position with first and goal at the Broncos’ 1 with the cinch opportunity to take a 14-0 advantage. Instead, Justin Simmons grabbed away Lawrence’s misguided throw into the end zone. The Broncos managed to escape at halftime down only 10-7, and the second half obviously would be as tight as all the other seven.

Then, on their first possession of the third quarter the Broncos produced their longest drive (98 yards) seemingly since John Elway’s The Drive in Cleveland.

The march was the Broncos’ most impressive under Hackett and Wilson. Starting with an 18-yard pass to tight end Greg Dulcich, and another to the remarkable rookie for 22, Wilson directed the Broncos to four first downs. Dulcich had his third reception, for 38 yards, to the Jacksonville 1-yard line. Gordon held on to the ball on second down for the touchdown that brought the Broncos back into the fold.

The Broncos would travel to London to travel 75 yards, 98 yards and, at the last, 80 more yards to jag the Jags.

Shakespeare’s question about the Broncos before the game would have been: “To be, or not to be.’’ They were to be victors.