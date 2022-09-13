Nathaniel Hackett was responsible for the Biggest Broncos Blunder ever by a coach. He couldn't hack it with a rookie mistake.

Wearing a hoodie and a grin, the Broncos coach would walk up to the podium at the team's headquarters Tuesday and walk back his coaching call.

"You know, looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it (on fourth down)." We know.

First night on the job, Nate?

He sure coached like it.

For starters, Nathaniel Hackett's opening game debacle was exactly the kind of abysmal leadership that got his two predecessors run out of Denver on a rail.

Hackett did not distinguish himself as a new NFL head coach Monday night. In fact and instead, he has been ridiculed and disparaged locally and nationally because of a dubious, disputed, debatable decision he made in Seattle. Hackett's detractors are not second-guessing. People were screaming on TV and at their TVs in real time all over America.

What is it with Broncos' first-time head coaches? Do they fall off the back of turnip trucks?

The Broncos were 0 of 4 on touchdowns in the Red Zone, 0 of 3 for touchdowns when advancing inside the 10-yard line, 0 of 11 on goal-to-go plays for touchdowns and 0 for 2 for scores with third- and fourth-down running back fumbles at the one-yard line.

The first sequence in the third quarter: At the Seattle 9 a pass picked up three yards. On second down the Broncos were whistled for delay of game. At the 11 the Broncos completed a two-yard pass. Russell Wilson threw to Melvin Gordon III just inches from the end zone on third down. And Gordon's fourth down slam was ruled short of the goal and fumbled in a controversial decision.

The second sequence on the next Broncos drive: On first down at the Seattle 4 Gordon had no gain. A toss from Wilson to Albert Okwuegbunam was stopped short of a touchdown at the 1. Third down was a late busted play with the offensive line and wide receivers confused. Replacement Graham Glasgow was expecting a pass play and was shoved back into running back Javonte Williams, who was blasted at the 3 and fumbled.

The third sequence in the fourth quarter: After taking over at their 20 down 17-13 the Broncos drove to the Seahawks' 3-yard line with 6:33 remaining, the first play was a weak petite pass by Wilson. On second down the Broncos were penalized for a false start. Then, from the 8-yard line Wilson and Jerry Jeudy didn't connect, and Wilson's third down attempt to Courtland Sutton was incomplete. Hackett chose a field goal.

In three offensive series reaching mere feet of the goal, the Broncos averaged one point — and lost by one point.

The Broncos' final series of the evening began at their 22-yard line with all three timeouts and 4:02 left. Nine plays — seven short passes, including one to Williams that was smothered for a four-yard loss, and two runs for only seven yards — put the Broncos at the Seahawks' 46. The situation was fourth down and five and 71 seconds remained.

Hackett's choices at that juncture were: 1. Take a timeout and discuss potential plays. 2. Go ahead without a timeout and try to pick up the first down, and if unsuccessful, use all the three timeouts on defense and hope to get possession again. 3. Try a field goal of 64 yards, which has been successful in the NFL only two of the past 29 times.

Instead, with Wilson on the field, the Broncos did nothing until the clock reach 20 seconds. The quarterback, on orders from the sideline, requested a timeout.

Hackett finally sent in the field goal team. As McManus was about to kick, Pete Carroll called time. McManus followed through with a practice kick and missed wide left. The veteran captain with the strong leg compensated on the second kick, but was errant again.

Hackett chose unwisely. He defended his decision after the game, but the day after he was kicking himself.

His time and timeout management also were preposterous.

Early in training camp I asked Hackett an innocuous question about being head coach. He replied, then added: "I'm still undefeated.''

Not anymore. He is 0 of 1.

He who hesitates is lost. Hackett was lost, so the Broncos lost.