Broncos Country believes that Nathaniel Hackett has become the coach of Procrasti-Nation.

The Broncos’ “brilliant’’ head coach was such a complete waste of time the crowd of 73,083 at the stadium tried to help by beginning to count down the play clock. Nobody ever had heard the Cape Canaveral chant of “10,9,8,7 . . .’’ at an NFL game before.

Hackett needs a timeout.

The Broncos require an adult in the room.

Yes, the Broncos won a game Sunday – barely – against a bottom-feeder team, a third-rate quarterback and a first-year cornerback who couldn’t defend Courtland Sutton, but Colorado wasn’t in a celebratory mood afterward, and a Super Bowl parade downtown isn’t being deliberated. The Chiefs and the Chargers, and the 49ers, are not shaking in their cleats.

In each of the two games of 2022 the Broncos have scored one touchdown and 16 points. The Broncos have managed fewer than 20 points in 46 games since 2017, and 16 has been a common dominator 13 times now.

Remember in 2013 when the Broncos scored 30-plus points in 13 of 16 games that included 41, 45, 49, 51 twice and 52 points. These Broncos may not score 50 total in four games.

Hackett was supposed to be a hot-shot young offensive coordinator from the Packers who was to return the Broncos to exhilaration, enthusiasm and excitement, especially after he was presented with an expected future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Rather, Hackett so far hasn’t competently managed a game, the offense, a play sheet, a disciplined clean team without penalties and the clock. Particularly the clock.

I once asked former offensive coordinator Adam Gase during the Peyton Manning era what his most important task was.

“Have two plays ready and get them in immediately.’’

Hackett, his offensive coordinator Justin Outten and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak apparently think there’s a minute between plays, the orange and blue markers Hackett puts behind his right ear must be out of ink, or the headphones aren’t working.

What became of the Broncos’ hurry-up offense that was utilized for Manning 12 years ago and with Elway 25 years ago?

This is a slow-down-and-wait system installed by Hackett.

The Broncos have been penalized for more delay-of-game penalties in two games than I recall throughout any of the previous full 47 seasons I’ve covered.

Suddenly, Vic Fangio’s game and time management seems more intelligent.

Before the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter Hackett had wasted all three of his second-half timeouts. The Broncos were extremely fortunate they didn’t have to try and come back to prevail in this game. Hackett didn’t know when to call timeouts in the Seattle game and overcompensated by calling timeouts too soon and too silly against the Texans.

I have played “Madden’’ against kids who had better game plans, offensive execution and play-calls and timeout-calls than Hackett. Where’s an 8-year-old when you want him on the Broncos’ sideline?

Kubiak should know better. His father Gary Kubiak, who was the head coach with the Texans and the Broncos and won four Super Bowl rings, never was questioned about timeouts, delays of game, too many players on the field or not having a punt returner on the field. Kubiak, or any other Broncos’ head coach, never had a team penalized 25 times in two games. That always was a Raiders mess.

Hackett admitted afterward that the Broncos were “sloppy.’’ At least he acted more serious than he smilingly acknowledged a day late he should have gone on fourth-and-five.

Perhaps the reason is the poor performances have looked like exhibitions. Of course, almost none of the starters played in. And training camp was like a vacation at an all-exclusive resort in Cabo.

And they’re getting major injuries, anyway.

When George Paton hired Hackett, the rookie coach determined, I know, he wouldn’t interview anybody for jobs who was 40 or older. So he hired a bunch of 30-somethings, and the only two older, well-experienced coaches on staff are in minor consulting-type roles. The Broncos’ staff could be The Kids In the Hall. Someone of authority should give Hackett advice during the week or the game.

And the Red Zone is the Dead Zone under Hackett.

The Broncos were booed by the throng throughout Sunday afternoon.

The victory against the terrible Texans wasn’t much to cheer about.