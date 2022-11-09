During the respite week Nathaniel Hackett drove to Vail, and Russell Wilson flew to Cabo. This week they are rejoined at the hip for a trip to Nashville.

The Denver Broncos’ clash with the Titans is a have-to for both.

The game in Tennessee is the most important so far in the Broncos season. Win, and they still will be in competition contention. Lose, and their playoff chance is just two percent.

The Broncos confront three first-place teams – the Titans, the Ravens and the Chiefs – in four games, and they’ve yet to defeat an opponent with a current record above .500.

It’s now or not ever in the white jerseys and the blue pants, back again by popular demand.

In their mid-week media conference head coach and quarterback seemed rested, recharged and ready for the last nine games of 2022, but eight won’t matter much should they not get the first.

The good news for the Broncos is that the two potential starting quarterbacks for the Titans – the uncertain recovering Ryan Tannehill and raw rookie Malik Willis – are ranked 30th and 45th in the NFL. Wilson’s 19th spot doesn’t seem so second-rate in comparison.

More good news is that the Broncos’ defense is second overall in the league and permits just 16.5 points and 165.8 yards per game.

The bad news is the Broncos’ defense has been scorched by Josh Jacobs’ 144 yards and the Raiders’ total of 212, Breece Hall’s four carries for 72 yards before he was hurt and the Jets’ 155, and Travis Etienne’s 156 yards and the Jaguars’ 191.

More bad news for the Broncos’ offense is that, in their past five games, the Titans’ defense has allowed, in regulation, 10 points, 17 three times and 18 points. The Chiefs added a field goal in overtime to edge the Titans Sunday night.

The worst news is the Titans will run out Derrick Henry, who already has reached beyond 1,000 yards in rushing (870, No. 1 in the NFL) and receiving (140) with nine touchdowns.

Hackett stated the obvious. “Derrick Henry is a special back in this league,’’ the coach said. “He’s got great vision. He’s able to run, break tackles. He’s niftier than you would think with as big as he is. He’s a guy that we’re going to have to be great at stopping.’’

On the other side, the Broncos still average 15.1 points a game and 108 yards rushing.

What are the Broncos’ have-to’s?

They have to reduce the number of penalties. They remain the foulest with 70 violations -- including 15 false starts, 9 holding calls and 7 defensive pass interference flags – for exactly 600 yards.

As Wilson said Wednesday, the offense has to improve third-down conversions (38 of 111) by picking up more yardage on first and second downs. They put themselves in third-and-long and three-and-out situations too often.

They have to score more touchdowns in the Red Zone. They still are last in the league at 35 percent.

The Broncos have to stop the Titans from scoring touchdowns in the Red Zone. They are first in the league at 78.95 percent.

They have to create two or three turnovers. The Broncos’ total for the season is only nine.

Without Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, the Broncos have to apply pressure with the other outside linebackers – Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Cooper and the newly-arrived Jacob Martin – and hope that Baron Browning, the best left, can play.

They have to get Courtland Sutton (28th in the NFL with 35 receptions for 457 yards), Jerry Jeudy (32nd with 30 for 449) and KJ Hamler (165th with 7 for 165) in the flow.

They have to figure out how to push one of those four running backs (Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murrary, Chase Edmonds or Marlon Mack) into a 100-yard game and at least one or two runs for 20 yards.

They have to rely on Wilson for the same kind of personal performance the QB produced in his one previous game in Nashville when he threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, although the Seahawks lost.

The Broncos have to win. Or Hackett should have stayed in the mountains and Wilson at the beach.