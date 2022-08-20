Nathaniel Hackett should have borrowed his post-game speech from Officer Barbrady of “South Park.’’
“OK, guys. Move along. There’s nothing to see here.’’
The Broncos’ 42-15 defeat Saturday to the Bills was an X-hibition, and the substitutes, stand-ins and stopgaps were nothing much to see.
Hackett would say later: “Obviously, the defense didn’t play good enough. The offense didn’t play good enough, especially in the beginning.’’
The Bills looked like Super Bowl favorites.
The Broncos looked about like Casa Bonita. Neither are ready to open soon.
“It doesn’t count,’’ the coach said. And a majority of Broncos’ starters didn’t participate again, which is the saving grace.
The Broncos’ B-Team, and C, D and F teams on defense surrendered 510 yards (302 passing and 208 rushing) and touchdowns in the Bills’ first six offensive possessions.
Do the names Josh Allen and Case Keenum ring the Broncos’ bells?
As usual in Broncos recent history, their games in the East that begin with an 11 a.m. (Denver time) kickoff almost never seem to turn out well, whether they count or not. The Broncos have four this regular season in Baltimore, Nashville, Kansas City and Charlotte. Be very suspicious.
Let’s hope the Broncos don’t have to return to Buffalo for the postseason. Allen played one series and completed all three of his passes, including the last for a 28-yard touchdown. He obviously was in form and relaxed for the rest of the day.
On came Keenum, who was accurate on 16 of 18 attempts for 192 yards and a TD. His performance was reminiscent of the opening game in 2018 when Case was the Broncos’ quarterback and outplayed Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in Denver.
Wilson didn’t play Saturday. He signed autographs.
Paul Klee: Broncos making a mistake with two-hand touch approach to Nathaniel Hackett's first preseason
But a bunch of Broncos wannabes and never-will-bes on defense did play ... poorly, as if they were Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Cartman. Hackett wasn’t prepared to evaluate them yet. “I have to see the tapes,’’ he said. The coach will not like what he views. The Bills scored untouched on runs of 1, 1, 2 and 8 yards and had other stress-free runs of 11, 18, 19 and 25 yards that were embarrassing.
Meanwhile, the Broncos rushed for only 32 yards after managing just 39 in the first exhibition against the Cowboys. See Spot Run better.
Surely Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III will be considerably more proficient than the four running backs the Broncos have shown so far. And the Broncos’ starting defense absolutely will be a significant improvement over these guys who will be on the bench, on the practice squad or on the street.
Most disturbing is that the Broncos’ top draft choice in the second round, outside linebacker, Nik Bonitto, has been out of his realm so far. Safety Jamar Johnson, a draft pick in ’21, led the team in total tackles (7) against Dallas, but already has been cut.
The Saturday standouts were wide receivers-returners Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil.
Hackett may be in the right by playing only a handful of starters in the preseason, and, as he said, “it doesn’t count’’, but the Broncos’ defense Saturday was as greasy as an Anchor Bar’s original hot Buffalo wing.
Meanwhile, some people care more about who will be the Broncos’ backup quarterback – Josh Johnson or Brett Rypien. Truth is, if either is forced to play much in 2022, the Broncos will be in serious trouble. They have combined for two NFL victories as starters.
Johnson was the winner against the Cowboys with 16 of 24 for 172 yards and two touchdown passes. Rypien was 8 of 18 for 113 and zero TDs. However, Johnson was the loser vs. the Bills (8 of 16 for 70 yards and no touchdowns) while Rypien again appeared in the second half and finished with 22 of 26 for 191 yards and a one-yard touchdown to Eric Saubert. Best two out of three will be No. 2 – because Russell has no chance of appearing before the opener in Seattle.
Here’s a takeaway: The Broncos haven’t lost a fumble or thrown an interception, but they have intercepted one pass in two games.
Here’s the other takeaway: The first-string Broncos still are an unknown quantity. Like South Park sopapillas.