The Broncos’ depth is not deep enough. It’s too shallow for the NFL gene pool.
Because of injuries, inexperience and incompetence.
Nathaniel Hackett has apologized, which never is a good look for a head coach (especially a rookie), in response to the Broncos’ excruciating exercise in futility at Buffalo.
“The first thing I would tell the fans is 'I’m sorry for that game two days ago because that is not what we’re looking for,'’’ Hackett said. “In the end, that’s not what we want to be about when it comes to physicality — across the board.’’
Before the regular season begins in Seattle, the Broncos Bench Bunch must improve by subtraction and addition, or the Orange could be in trouble by the third game and certainly during the critical December-January finishing stretch including the Ravens, the Chiefs twice, the Cardinals, the Rams and the Chargers.
Hackett’s decision to not incorporate as many as 18 potential starters and scheme situational players in the three exhibitions is rational and acceptable, but it exposed the Broncos’ reservists, who are intended for the backside of the 53-man roster and the 16-member practice squad.
The Charmin-soft training camp workout philosophy didn’t help matters.
Sure, the Bills are a Super Bowl choice and obviously superior to the Broncos. But the Bills’ understudies who participated for more than three quarters treated the Broncos’ backups like burros carrying water bags. For instance, four times the Denver “D” let Buffalo running backs just saunter into the end zone. The stand-in Broncos couldn’t stop the run, cover the pass, and compete on either side of the line of scrimmage.
These are the guys supposed to be going all-out with reckless abandon to make the team, make some money, make other teams interested if they are cut, and make the coaches trust them in meaningful moments.
Instead, the second-, third- and fourth-stringers played as if the only spots for them will be in the XFL, USFL or UPS trucks.
Cornerback Faion Hick, drafted in the seventh round this year, turned every which way but the right way trying to defend wide receivers. The Broncos would have been sharper at safety with former Nuggets guard J.R. Smith than free agent J.R. Reed. Veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert signed last week. With only two practices, he didn’t seem in the exhibition like he belonged in the league anymore. On Tuesday, the Broncos released Schobert. The Broncos also cut running back Stevie Scott III, wide receiver Trey Quinn and tackle Casey Tucker. Defensive end Marquiss Spencer, a seventh-round pick last year, was waived with an injury earlier.
The 33-year-old Tom Compton, who has been with seven teams since 2013, was a George Paton off-season signing to serve as a backup right tackle. But Compton hasn’t spit a drop because of a back problem and was placed on the PUP/reserve list.
Now, the Broncos have 80 players left. They reduce to 53 next Tuesday.
A lot of guys will be going and coming shortly, and Paton and Hackett must depend on the waiver wire, free agency and probably a trade or five.
They’ve already brought in another running back: Devine “The Wizard of” Ozigbo, who played collegiately at Nebraska, was an undrafted free agent and has been dropped by the Saints three times, the Jaguars twice and the Patriots. He will play in the final exhibition and end up with the practice players.
But the Broncos still have issues about the reserve reinforcements on offense at wide receiver and tight end and in the offensive line, and defensively in the line, at inside linebacker and cornerback. Also, the No. 2 quarterback won’t be settled until after the Vikings’ game, when Brett Rypien plays the first half and Josh Johnson in the last two quarters. This is not Teddy Bridgewater vs. Drew Lock (or Drew Lock vs. Geno Smith with the Seahawks). If Johnson wins, Rypien will be returned to the practice squad (if some other team doesn’t claim him). Should Brett prevail, Josh will be released.
Meanwhile, the Broncos and everybody else in Colorado won’t know who or what they got until Monday night, Sept. 12.
For the first preseason ever, Broncos starters have been kept in Bubble Wrap.