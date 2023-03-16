In the Broncos’ Monday night opener on Sept. 11, when Aaron Rodgers strides toward the line of scrimmage for the Jets’ first offensive play, will the sellout crowd @Mile High stadium acerbically begin to count down the play clock – “10, nine, eight, seven . . . one.’’

Will offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, seated in the visiting team’s coaching suite calling plays -- smirk, sneer, scowl or suddenly stare silently?

Will the Jets be penalized for delay of game?

Will Rodgers and Hackett have a false start in their reunion?

Will Sean Payton and Russell Wilson have a fresh start in Denver?

If the NFL has a sense of suitability and humor, the league will schedule the Broncos in the finale of the first week for a successive season and sanction them to play the Jets.

According to a league source, a Jets-Broncos game would be the logical headliner for the opening Monday night doubleheader assuming Rodgers indeed joins the Jets as he has announced as his wish (demand). Last year Wilson was featured in his homecoming in Seattle on ESPN. The Broncos haven’t played their first game here the past two seasons, and the matchups of DangerRuss (who was TreacheRuss last season) and Mr. Rodgers as playmakers and Payton and Hackett as play-callers is a natural.

Payton will get a warm welcome for his inaugural game with the Broncos after a year’s sabbatical. Hackett would receive a bitterly cold reception in his return this season after failing to survive even one full season with the Broncos. Wilson and Rodgers would duel for the first time since Russell was in Seattle and Aaron in Green Bay. Each won one playoff game against the other. Neither reached the postseason in 2022.

Won’t the whole wild world of football crave the conflict of former Super Bowl champion quarterbacks who will turn 35 and 40 on Nov. 29 and Dec. 3? Can they produce career comebacks? Would everyone rather see the Jets and new quarterback Rodgers vs. the Raiders and new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the introductory Monday night? (Well, maybe.)

Rodgers and Wilson were the top two choices to be traded to the Broncos a year ago. Erroneous reports the draft’s first night claimed Rodgers as the team’s new acquisition – primarily because of the presence in Denver of BFF (Best Friend Forever) Hackett and his desire not to play for the Packers any more or retire. Rodgers stayed in Green Bay, and the Broncos dealt a Pirates of the Caribbean treasure to the Seahawks for Wilson. Both QBs were off their games. The Wilson pairing with Hackett was a debacle, and Rodgers must have missed Nate The Grate.

This week Rodgers has publicly cited Hackett as an influential reason he prefers to be with the Jets. They had so much fun, football and fellowship in Wisconsin. Hackett may have recited all the Star Wars characters for Rodgers. It has been suggested in New York, just as it was in Denver, that Hackett would lure the temporary “Jeopardy’’ host and peculiar personage to the Jets. Seemed to work this year after Rodgers, like a groundhog, emerged from the darkness and saw his shadow.

The Jets collapsed last season, losing their last six, and eight of 10, to finish 7-10. The Broncos burst, losing in one miserable stretch eight of nine and 11 of 13.

Hackett couldn’t hack it. He conducted a summer YMCA camp, then folded like a cardboard box in the first game. But the 2022 home opener was his invalidation as a head coach when, in the second half, on third and inches, the Broncos ran a tight end, uh, Jet Sweep and lost two yards. Then, before fourth down, Hackett hesitated. He finally decided to kick a 54-yard field goal, but the Broncos were guilty of preposterous tardiness.

For the rest of the game when the Broncos had possession, the remaining “fans’’ chanted the seconds down to the expiration of the play clock and jeered, not cheered. The next week Hackett was ordered to hire a custodian coach.

Payton is a professional head coach. Last time he coached against Rodgers and Hackett, at a neutral site because of a hurricane in New Orleans, the Saints beat the Packers 38-3.