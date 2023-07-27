CU says “See You’’ to Pac-12.

Hello, Big 12. Thomas Wolfe was wrong. The Buffaloes go home again.

Last one in the Pac-12-10-9-8-6 turn out the lights at the Rose Bowl.

The Colorado football team will be Lame Buffs this season.

The CU Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution Thursday afternoon to move the school’s athletic teams from a floundering conference to a flourishing conference based on what was stated during the short meeting as “stability’’, “(enhanced media) exposure’ and “(reduced) travel expenses’’.

Everybody involved in CU’s decision to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the Big 12 failed to cite that beginning in 2025-26 Colorado will receive national television revenues of more than $50 million annually.

To be real, and honest, Colorado followed the money.

Only a Boulder-based brainwashed Buffaloes buffoon believes that trips to Morgantown, W.Va., Orlando, Fla., and Ames, Iowa, are cheaper than visits to Phoenix, Salt Lake City and San Francisco.

Admit it, CU president Todd Saliman, chancellor Philip DiStefano and athletic director Rick George. This action is all about the guaranteed hard cash – the Big 12’s six-year contract extensions to 2031 with ESPN and Fox Sports worth $2.28 billion overall.

The Pac-12 has no TV deal.

And the splintering conference’s future network package will not include USC and UCLA, the two teams in the country’s No. 2 TV market Los Angeles. The pair are bolting for the Big Ten.

I’m in favor of the Buffs returning to their former good ol’ conference, but it’s certainly not the same league Colorado helped originate in 1948 and left behind after the 2010 seasons in football and basketball. And CU must have forgotten all the reasons it claimed for the switch to the Pac-12: California provides Colorado with its largest out-of-state student enrollment and has the largest alumni organization and financial support outside the Rocky Mountains. The academic requirements, standards and research facilities and funding of Pac-12 institutions closely matched Colorado. (Stanford and Cal-Berkeley were more aligned with CU educationally and intellectually than Iowa State and Kansas State). Nebraska, Colorado’s nemesis, was leaving for the Big Ten; Texas (the University of) and other schools in Texas dominated the Big 12, and the conference headquarters was (and is) located in that state. Colorado desired recruiting more heavily in California and less in Texas. And the Pac-12 was offering higher TV revenues to split then.

Colorado officials frankly felt it was above the Big 12 schools – too many farmers, truck drivers and Texans -- and could identify with the suave, sophisticated, slick, ski-fancying Pac-12 crowd.

Ha, ha.

Colorado, a shaggy-buffalo joke for a dozen years in Pac-12 football and a none-entity in sports such as baseball, comes crawling to the transmogrified Big 12 that has lost, or about to lose, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State are the only schools remaining from the 1960 Big Eight, and Texas Tech and Baylor were members of the new Big 12 in 1996.

But, look here: The current Big 12 includes West Virginia and TCU, which joined in 2012, and the fresh foursome of BYU, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Central Florida and the University of Houston were added to the conference this year. TCU and Cincinnati are recent college football playoffs participants, and Kansas and Baylor have won recent Final Four titles.

The Buffaloes, who will pay no exit fee to the Pac-12 because of the lack of a TV deal, officially will be in the Big 12 next year and get a full $31 mil share of the conference TV income. They will appear regularly on ESPN and FOX sports in the first season and beyond, and the Buffs basketball team will get national exposure more often. Colorado won’t be kicking off at 11 p.m.

The Buffs will be the conference’s 13th team, and another school (most probably Arizona) will be No. 14. Then the Big 12 would divide into two divisions.

This could be a potential Buffs 24 schedule: North Dakota State, at Nebraska and at CSU (three games already set), UCF, at Kansas State, Texas Tech, at West Virginia, at Arizona, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor . . . and CU at BYU.