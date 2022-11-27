The Broncos and Russell Wilson, who turns 34 Tuesday, were blown out like birthday candles Sunday.

They quit.

Wilson’s impulsive wish was fulfilled Sunday as the Panthers prevailed with no degree of difficulty.

After the Broncos had succumbed a second time this season to the Raiders a week before and suffered their sixth of seven losses by seven points or fewer, Wilson said later: “I think it’d almost be – you know, never good to lose – but it’s almost like, man, somebody kick our butts.’’

The Broncos received a butt-kicking in North Carolina.

A 23-10 defeat may not seem like a full-blown, all-out blowout in the NFL, but this one sure was.

When the Broncos finally scored their usual one touchdown with 3:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, they hadn’t scored a touchdown previously since 6:22 was left in the first quarter against the Raiders. They somehow managed to go more than 6½ quarters without a touchdown.

As everyone is aware, the Broncos are the second-worst team in the league – thanks to the Texans – and have the most horrendous offense in Denver since the franchise joined the NFL in 1970.

When I wrote a column blasting the Broncos’ offense in 1976 after a 17-3 shellacking by the Houston Oilers, coordinator Max Coley called me at home to explain and blame head coach John Ralston. The Broncos eventually would score less than 18 points in eight games, and Ralston was done.

This Broncos’ 2022 offense, now averaging a league-low 14.3 points per game, is inferior to anything Ralston and Coley sent onto the field.

Wilson has been more hapless than the hopeless Broncos’ quarterback of 1975 who I sarcastically nicknamed “Colfax Steve’’ Ramsey.

Is Wilson as substandard as the 10 Broncos’ quarterbacks who preceded him from 2016-2021?

Wilson looks over the hill and down the road. Through 11 games Wilson has thrown just seven touchdowns. From 2017-2021 Wilson produced 165 touchdowns. Two years ago he finished with 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This season he likely won’t reach 3,000 passing yards for the first time in an 11-year career. And Russell is below 60 percent in passing.

Wilson is on pace this season for 10 touchdown passes and to end up with one of the weakest quarterback and passer ratings. Against the Panthers he completed a paltry 19 of 35 attempts for 142 yards and that one touchdown, which took forever in the Red Zone. Wilson was miserable in the first three quarters, and his total included mostly empty yardage.

The crowd in Charlotte, N.C., didn’t go wild or boo the Broncos. Those who came late departed early.

Before the season the Broncos signed Wilson to a $242 million extension, with a $50 million bonus and $161 mil guaranteed. The Broncos surrendered two No. 1 and two No. 2 draft picks to the Seahawks, who could have a selection in the top three in 2023. The Broncos will have a 49ers’ choice toward the end of the first round. They also got Wilson’s entourage.

The Broncos’ trade for John Elway was one of the greatest in football history. The Wilson trade so far is the worst trade ever in Denver – even transcending the Nolan Arenado deal that also sent $50 million to the Cardinals. Arenado was a top Most Valuable Player candidate again this season. Wilson is a Least Valuable Quarterback finalist.

Wilson was known for his mobility to escape trouble, his ability to lead teams to comebacks and his capability to reach playoffs and two Super Bowls, winning one.

With the Broncos, Wilson has become Mr. Three-And-Out.

Who’s at fault - George Paton for deciding to go all-in on Wilson? Nathaniel Hackett for not being able to coach up Wilson and adjust the offense? Supposed offensive coordinator Justin Outten and quarterback coach and new play-caller Klint Kubiak? Is it all about the injuries to wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen and running backs? Are the special teams every game and the defense late in games to blame?

Or is Wilson a mediocre quarterback formerly known as DangerRuss?

Elway and Peyton Manning were not quite the same when they became aged quarterbacks at 37-38-39, but they did win Super Bowls with the Broncos.

Wilson’s 34th birthday won’t be much of a celebration. Is he blown out?