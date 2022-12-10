The Chiefs know the Broncos better than the Broncos know themselves.
That wasn’t so 7-8-9-10 years ago.
But, on New Year’s Day, the lengthiest active losing streak by one team to another in the league could belong to the beleaguered Broncos. A defeat Sunday to the Chiefs will tie the dubious distinction.
Andy Reid, coach of the K.C. Sunshine Band, hasn’t lost to the Broncos in 13 games since 2015. Before then, the Broncos had won seven in a row.
The three current Chiefs coordinators – Dave Taub, Eric Bieniemy and Steve Spagnuolo – were Broncos head coaching candidates previously. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a 9-0 record against the Broncos and five quarterbacks, including Drew Lock (four times).
Only kicker Brandon McManus and defense special projects assistant Bill Kollar have beaten the Chiefs while with the Broncos.
Nathaniel Hackett won one of six games as an offensive coordinator for the Bills, the Jaguars and the Packers against the Chiefs. Russell Wilson was 1-1 vs. the Chiefs as the Seahawks quarterback.
With their 3-9 mark the not-fit-for-primetime players of Denver confront the 9-3 Chiefs Sunday afternoon. The Broncos were supposed to challenge Kansas City in the AFC West this season. Instead, the Chiefs will win their seventh-consecutive division title, and the Broncos will miss the playoffs for the seventh-straight season.
Four of Kansas City’s five final regular-season games are against beneath-.500 opponents – the Broncos twice, the Texans and the Raiders – and the fifth is with the Seahawks.
The Broncos and the Chiefs could have reverse 0-6 and 6-0 records in what was supposed to be the Wild West and potentially produce three postseason teams. The Chargers are hangers-on.
The Broncos’ only redeeming possibility this season – and a faint chance for Hackett to rescue his job -- would require at least one victory over the Chiefs and triumphs over the Cardinals, the Rams and the Chargers.
If the Broncos suffer through another “May the Farce be with you’’ Sunday at home against the empire Chiefs, the floundering franchise will tie the Jets, who have dropped a pair to the Patriots this season and 14 successive.
Meanwhile, Hackett was obsequious the past week in his praise for the Broncos’ antagonist Reid.
“He’s one of the greatest coaches to ever coach the game,’’ Hackett said. “His ability to adjust; his ability to plan for the guys he has is amazing, and he’s done it continually over and over.’’ The Broncos’ one-and-doner if the new owners have gumption and guts would “definitely strive to be in any way I can like coach Reid.’’
Well, Nate, it may be too late. But the Chiefs trading three picks (27, 91, 149) to move up from the 27th spot in 2017’s first round to get No. 10 from the Bills and choose Mahomes was most beneficial for Reid’s coaching career. The Broncos stayed at 20 and grabbed Garett Bolles. In the previous draft the Broncos elevated from 31st to 26th in a deal with the Seahawks and got X-man Paxton Lynch. Since the selections of Lynch and Mahomes, the Chiefs have gone to two Super Bowls and won one, and the Broncos have gone in the tank – and more so after another deal with the Seahawks.
Hackett’s primary problems have been his game-day decisions (which also haunted Reid in his past), the multitude of injuries and Russell Wilson’s pedestrian play.
But, lost in space was Hackett’s collection of assistant coaches who have been as inadequate and inexperienced in their jobs as the head coach. Unlike Reid, who has two former NFL head coaches on his staff, Hackett hired only one (Dom Capers in a relegated role) and no other coach who has been interviewed for an NFL head coaching job. He hired one coordinator (Dwayne Stukes) who had been in the same position before for one season, and the special teams are in crisis mode with the offense.
Hackett was fortunate with his former college teammate and roommate Ejiro Evero, who could replace him as head coach next year, but most of his other choices for offensive coordinator (Justin Who?), line coaches, linebackers coaches, the football strategy analyst, an instructional designer (What?) and several anonymous assistants among the 30 on staff won’t be back.
The know-it-alls will prevail over the know-nothings.
Woody Paige has been a sports and general columnist in Colorado with the Rocky Mountain News, The Denver Post, The Colorado Springs Gazette and The Denver Gazette since 1974. He has been a commentator for the ESPN network on six different shows for 20 years. woody.paige@gazette.com