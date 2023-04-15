To revise the exclamations of two famed giants, the rallying refrain of Denver’s two teams in the playoffs must be “Fee-Fi-‘Fo’-Fo’-Fo’-Fo’-Fum.’’

In all, the Avalanche and the Nuggets have to win 32 games (16 each) to become The Twin Titlists, a first ever in the NHL-NBA. The double dip is Mission Improbable. Beantown Boston’s a better bet with the Bruins and the Celtics. Minnesota has the Wolves and the Wild, longer shots than Colorado. Greater New York, with five teams in the postseason, and the three franchises in Los Angeles are in the amalgamation.

Games 1 in Denver are Sunday night when the Nuggets take on the Timberwolves at Ball Arena and Tuesday night as the Avalanche confront the Kraken at Puck Arena.

Our Dusty Old Cowtown is alive with dual duels in basketball and hockey playoffs for a 10th season in the franchises’ histories and a historic five in a row. The Avalanche, who moved to Colorado in 1995, own three Stanley Cup championships and are defending. The Nuggets – who played their first NBA game Oct. 29, 1949 against the Tri-Cities Blackhawks – haven’t won any professional league championship.

In 2019, 2020 and 2021 both the Nugs and the Avs advanced past the first round. Last year, while the Avalanche were rolling the Nuggets were reeling in the opening series.

In the Western Conferences the Nuggets are the No. 1 seed and would have the extra home game through the conference finals, and the Avalanche are the No. 1 seed of the Central Division and would have the fourth game of a seven-game series in at least the first two rounds and possibly beyond. The Nuggets will be underdogs in the West to the Suns, the Clippers, the Warriors and the Lakers after the kaleidoscope of changes. And if the Nuggets were to make the Finals, the Bucks, the Celtics and the 76ers would be favored. The Avalanche would be underdogs against the Knights and the Oilers (who just beat the Avs 2-1 in overtime). In a Stanley Cup Finals the Bruins would be preferred in predictions over the Avalanche, and a series with the Lightning (who the Avs defeated in last year’s Finals), the Devils (who the Avs defeated in 2001 for the Stanley Cup) and the Hurricanes would be a draw.

But, first, Seattle and Minnesota.

Avalanche vs. Kraken: The Avs’ new goalie – Alexandar Georgiev – against an Avs’ old goalie – Phillip Grubauer, who was the Avalanche starter for three seasons, including ‘20-21 when they lost in the playoffs to the Golden Knights, and he was pedestrian between the pipes. After the Avs and Grubauer couldn’t agree on a new contract, he joined the expansionist Kraken on a five-year deal. But Grubauer was ordinary this season with a 17-14-4 record. Following a season with Darcy Kuemper, in goal with Pavel Francouz (still here) for the Stanley Cup run, the Avs traded for Georgiev, who compiled 40 victories (a tie for the NHL high).

The Kraken, named for a mythical sea monster, achieved a wild-card spot in just their second season. In three low-scoring, one-goal games, the Kraken won two, including one in Denver.

But, on paper and ice, the Avalanche are superior in goal, offensively and defensively, on the power play and in experience. Seattle can’t match the Avs’ top two lines and, if as expected Cale Makar returns after missing the past seven games with a mystery injury, the Kraken can’t crack the Makar-Devin Toews defensive duo. And they cannot stop the combination of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, who accounted for 216 points – including 55 goals by Mikko and 69 assists by Nate.

Seattle is familiar with the Legion of Boom. The city should prepare for Colorado’s Legion of Broom.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: This series will be more difficult because the Wolves have resolved internal issues and possess Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert to counter Nikola Jokic. Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will challenge Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Nuggets’ second unit is a weak link, but Bruce Brown and Jeff Green are more dependable than Wolves reserves.

The Nuggets need MPG (Murray-Porter-Gordon) consistently effective and will win the series in seven.

Let the fee-fi-fo-fun begin for the Nuggets and the Avalanche.