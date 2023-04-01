Sean Payton is no April fool.

In less time than it took last season for the Broncos to get a play deliberated and decided upon, relayed to the quarterback and implemented by the offense their new head coach knows what his predecessor never did in his short, sorry stay.

The NFL is tackle football except in the Pro Bowl.

The Broncos played touch.

The offense smelled like a Greeley slaughterhouse. The quarterback was as ordinary as a Nickelback song. The offensive line played like an unraveling worsted sweater. Four running backs were injured, and another was Fumbling Flush Gordon. The tight ends managed a paltry six touchdown receptions (2, 2, 1, 1 and 0), and the wide receiver corps combined for only nine, with Jerry Jeudy responsible for six and Courtland Sutton two.

The team from Colorado was at or near the bottom in points scored, sacks allowed, delays of games and false starts – first in ski resorts. The Broncos were even more despicable on special teams – ranking last in five categories. The defense, as usual even the past seven seasons, was respectable at seventh overall.

Payton knew right away what went wrong.

Brought back were only four coaches, if you include the return of former head coach Vance Joseph.

From the opening day roster in 2022 only 33 of the 53 players are still here, and that number will diminish before the next real game because of the lavish spending on unrestricted free agents, the draft (which will add possibly a half dozen rookies), an undrafted free agent or three, trades and cuts.

Brandon McManus is the last man – player or coach – standing from Super Bowl 50, and he is not completely safe after the past season’s subpar performance. Punter Riley Dixon, drafted in the seventh round in 2016, is being recycled.

Payton has retained only one assistant from the strength and conditioning staff. Mark Thewes, the Broncos VP of operations and compliance, has outlasted the past six head coaches. Interesting because he came to Denver as Josh McDaniels’ assistant in 2009. They were high school teammates.

The turnover at Dove Valley has been significant from the top (ownership) down to CEO, president of football operations and other positions, and the two remaining Pat Bowlen children are gone.

But general manager George Paton has survived into his second season. Yet, Paton’s role as the head of football operations has changed. Payton and Paton report to Greg Penner, but Payton is the power in football personnel. Instead of making all the decisions in free agency and the draft, as he did with the previous coach, Paton this time won’t make a pick or a trade without Payton’s approval.

Payton is the first Broncos coach with such control since Mike Shanahan and, before him, Dan Reeves. Lou Saban and John Ralston also were the Broncos bosses. They ultimately were pushed out, and Reeves and Shanahan, who someday will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, were fired.

I talked to each many years afterward (Saban, Ralston and Reeves have died), and they naturally retained long-lasting bitter feelings.

Payton has a five-year contract, but if he and the Broncos are as successful as in the eras of Shanahan (14 seasons) and Reeves (12), Payton could become the franchise’s first head coach to retire by choice.

Sean certainly has assessed and addressed the 2022 issues – Russell Wilson’s play and his entourage, the pathetic offensive line, the incompetence of the special teams and the failure of the coaching staff. His successor hasn’t escaped the culpability criticism the past week.

Last year’s coach illogically held lollipop off-season workouts and a lollygagging training camp and treated the three exhibitions as recess.

At the owners meeting in Scottsdale, Payton spoke out candidly at a meeting with the media. “From a team standpoint we weren’t healthy. None of the starters played in any of the preseason games, and there weren’t any nine-on-nine (or even seven-on-seven), one-on-one (training camp) drills. The approach was much, much different than what I’m used to.’’

He then emphatically emphasized: “I do know we’re playing tackle football, and you have to practice tackle football.’’

Payton refuses to be fooled.