Whew! Whee!

Nuggets Win!

But the Timberwolves had one last shot.

Who would take it? Who else but the Big Bad Wolf. With 2.2 seconds remaining and the Nuggets barely up 112-109, the inbounds pass went directly to Anthony Edwards, who moved to his left and flung a 28-footer that was makeable and breakable for the tie. As the clock hit zero the ball hit the back of the rim, and the game and the series were over, and Minnesota was out.

On a Tuesday night at BasketBall Arena when and where the Nuggets would refuse to lose and wouldn’t give up or let down after a start that was as ugly as Quasimodo, the confrontation, tied 10 times, came to a climatic conclusion.

The sun will rise Wednesday for the Nuggets, and they must get a rise against the Suns, their next playoff opponent. Phoenix beat Denver in four straight in the first round two playoffs ago. It’s payback now, except the Suns of the Desert have added Kevin Durant.

The Suns also squeezed out a fourth and final victory Tuesday night against the Clippers. The Nuggets will have the extra home game.

Before a standing room-only, late-arriving crowd of 19,691 the Nuggets played like a YMCA team or the Village People and acted as if they had no interest or intent at the beginning, fall behind quickly and by as many as 15 points. The Timberwolves had found faith with the overtime victory in Game 4. But the Nuggets sliced the lead to seven at the end of the quarter and worked up a sweat in the second period to go ahead by one point (48-47) at halftime.

ESPN wasn’t planning to do an instant "30-for-30" at halftime over the performances of the teams. James Naismith, who invented the game and once was the athletic director at the downtown Denver YMCA and lived less than a mile away from where the basketball-hockey arena is located, would have called and complained about the play if he were alive. The Nuggets, so miserable with their two- and three-point attempts they should have been shooting at peach baskets.

The Wolves and the Nuggets were even at 77, and the Nuggets hadn’t reached 30 points in any of the three quarters.

The Nuggets did have one player who was alive and, well, thriving. Jamal Murray had 16 points by halftime. Michael Porter had 0. He couldn't make anything. Nikola Jokic rarely could, scoring only eight points in two quarters on 2 of 10. Before the break that couldn’t come at a better time, the Nuggets were 34.1 percent overall (14 of 41) and a measly 25 percent (5 of 20) from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves were outplaying the Nuggets, but couldn’t pull away. Edwards, the 21-year-old wunderkind and wonder kid who had come up big and bad throughout the series, equaled Murray’s 16, and the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were virtually even with The Joker. Just as Porter had gone into a funk from the floor, so had Minnesota veteran Mike Conley, who didn’t factor.

In the fourth quarter the Nuggets’ offense got going, and the Nuggets’ defense smothered Edwards somewhat. Finally, finally, Michael Malone, as he should have done since Game 1, ordered the Nuggets to double-team Edwards and force him to pass or deny him the ball.

Edwards ended up with 29 points, but didn’t get 32 because of the last-second miss.

Murray would best Edward with 35 points (five three-pointers), and the late-arriving Jokic and Porter were major contributors in the fourth quarter. Porter would make two threes and a slamming jammer and added 10 rebounds.

Jokic had his eighth playoff triple-double with 28 points (on 29 shots), including three threes, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. And he took over in the end with tough shots, free throws and significant rebounds. However, he was off on a foul shot in the closing moments, as he was in the last game that was pushed into an overtime defeat. This one left the score at 112-109 and gave the Wolves a chance at another overtime.

Edwards was errant, and he literally ran straight off the court to the tunnel. He may still be running to Minneapolis.

The Nuggets stayed on the court to celebrate their first series victory after three consecutive postseason losses.

Goodness, gracious, great basketballs of fire.