Hey Swaggy P. Shut your mouth please. Woody P.

Grin and bear it. The Nuggets were blown out Saturday night by the Grizzlies.

This loss after a four-game winning streak could be expected. The Nuggets were coming off a notable victory in Cleveland, and a letdown was inevitable. It was necessary for Memphis to prevail after struggling and slipping to six games behind the Nuggets.

And the Nuggets probably were thinking more about playing Sunday night against the Clippers.

Although the Nuggets are the most depreciated and disrespected team in a forsaken time zone, they meticulously persevere as the Best of the West.

Bring on the Lakers. Or the Warriors, the Wolves or all that Jazz.

Nick Young must still be bitter. In December of 2018, the Nuggets signed free agent Young, a 12-year veteran. After he appeared sparingly in four games Young was released and didn’t return to the league.

Swaggy P, the nickname Young gave himself as a player, tweeted Friday night: “If Denver plays Lakers first round they losing.’’

Well, the 37-year-old Young does have three points (which is more than he averaged with the Nuggets) about the Lakers, who are 13th in the Western Conference with a 28-32 record and must continue to improve to participate in the play-in games. First, the Lakers brought in six new players before the trading deadline and since have won three of four. Second, the Lakers defeated the Nuggets in two of their four meetings this season even before the dumping of Russell Westbrook, who has wound up with the Clippers, of all people.

Third, the Nuggets have lost all seven of their playoff series with the Lakers in 1979 (2-1), 1985 (4-1), 1987 (3-0), 2008 (4-0), 2009 (4-2), 2012 (4-3) and 2020 (4-1). The ’85 and ’09 setbacks in conference finals kept the Nuggets from the only authentic chance of winning their only championship.

The Most crucial point for the Lakers’ is they still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are back – 14 games back of the West’s No. 1 Nuggets. Yet, everybody’s talking about the two teams in Los Angeles because of the changes to the Lakers and the Clippers’ acquisition of Westbrook, and, oh, yes the Suns have acquired Kevin Durant.

Despite their 42-19 record and the season’s stunning success (27-4 at home and 29-12 in conference games), the Nuggets still can’t seem get on a national network or on a majority of TVs locally. Even when the Nuggets are included on NBA TV the games are blacked out in Colorado. Thanks again to Stan Kroenke and Comcast.

The Nuggets and Denver will be featured for rare ESPN telecasts Sunday and Friday at The Jar vs. the Clippers and in a rematch with Grizzlies. Of the 22 games left only two others will be shown on TNT.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets, and especially Nikola Jokic, just go about their business with an opportunity to finish 16-6 and with the most victories in the franchise’s NBA history (58) and the highest total since 65 and 60 in the final two ABA seasons.

Jokic will be the NBA MVP (Most Valuable Player) and MHP (Most Humble Player) for the third time despite gallant efforts by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid – who both have to come to Denver for their second duels. Hello, guys. More over Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird.

The Joker is averaging a per game triple double (24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.2) assists, and the Nuggets are 22-0 when he has achieved doubles in all three categories. Incredibly, he also could become the first player ever in the league to average higher than 60 percent on two-pointers, 40 percent with three-point attempts and 80 percent at the free throw line.

The game Sunday night brings Bones Hyland back to town, but maybe Nah’Shon will be Nah’Show again. He didn’t play a second in the triple-overtime game Friday night, and he was a bystander in his final four games with the Nuggets. More significant is Colorado Springs’ own Reggie Jackson makes his homecoming debut for the Nuggets.

If the Lakers do play the Nuggets in the postseason, Swaggy P can watch from home and eat nachos and his words.