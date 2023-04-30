The fickle fluke of fate befell the Avalanche.

Turn off the Avs. The playoff party is over.

Now, only the Nuggets carry the Colorado flag forward.

In the second period Sunday night the Kraken’s errant shot deflected off the stick of the Avs’ Alex Newhook and the glove of Ben Meyers in the crease and soared past an amazed and dazed Alexandar Georgiev for Game 7’s first goal.

The Kraken became only the second team in NHL history to score first in all seven games.

Four minutes later Seattle took a fortuitous 2-0 lead with a ricochet off the post.

The Avalanche responded with two goals in the third period.

But wait! What?

Nate MacKinnon’s net-seeking missile was overturned because of an offsides judgment made thousands of miles away by the NHL.

The Avalanche played their ice off in the waning minutes, but still could not solve their former goalie Philipp Grubauer, the No. 1 star of the series.

The Avalanche have lost six straight seventh games and lost three home games in this series and lost their chance to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

The Avs and the Bruins -- defeated by the Panthers in overtime of the earlier game -- can schedule a golf game against each other this week.

The Avalanche were fire on ice in the opening period against the Kraken, who played like monsters of the deep in Denver, winning five of six in the regular season and the postseason.

The Avs outshot the Krak 16-6 in the first 20 minutes, but Grubauer was magnificent, and the score was nil-nil at the break. The Avs had seven straight scoring opportunities yet couldn’t covert.

The Avalanche failed to win one for Cogs. After he was slammed head-first into the boards in the second period of the sixth game of the series with the Kraken, the Avalanche’s Andrew Cogliano was forced to leave the ice as Seattle forward as Jordan Eberle, the culprit on the ghastly hit, also had to leave to spend two minutes in the penalty box for what was determined as a minor infraction.

But the Avs’ right winger returned to play in pain in the third period.

A CT scan later revealed that the 35-year-old veteran of five NHL teams since 2007 had a neck fracture.

Unlike the circumstances when Cale Makar had boarded Jared McCann earlier in the series, and was suspended for the fifth game by the league, Erberle received no further punishment and played Sunday night to an incessant chorus of boos.

Cogliano has 120 postseason games, the highest number of players on the Avalanche, and scored a winning goal in last season’s Cup championship chase. However, he was sidelined for several games with a broken finger. This injury certainly is more serious.

Jared Bednar announced that Cogliano “broke C5. He has a fracture.’’ He also said rather pointedly that he “didn’t like the hit’’ and hockey players learn “from five years old, you’re wearing stop signs on every jersey’’.

So, the teams traded vicious jams into the boards that caused injuries.

The Avalanche already were without captain Gabe Landeskog for the entire postseason with a knee injury and forward Valeri Nichuskin, who has gone missing after a mysterious issue when police were called to his hotel room in Seattle and found an intoxicated woman. The married Nichuskin was taken away by security, and his whereabouts are unknown, although the Avalanche are calling Nichuskin’s absence “personal reasons’’ and that he is not being disciplined and isn’t injured.

The Avalanche also did not have Josh Manson and Darren Helm available Sunday. Both have missed time with injuries, but did play in the series.

So, the Avalanche were dependent on their postseason Six Pix – Makar (who was back for Game 6 and 7), Nate MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews and Evan Rodrigues

They scored or assisted on all 19 goals of the Avs in the series.

Rantanen has seven goals and three assists, Toews one goal and six assists, MacKinnon and Lehkonen three goals and four assists each, Rodrigues one goal and four assists and Makar one goal and four assists.

But they managed only one goal Sunday on a screamer by MacKinnon that brushed the screening Rantanen’s jersey and into the nets. Mackinnon’s second goal was a beauty that got busted, and the Avs would be beaten by a better team.

The end.