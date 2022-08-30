The Broncos picked a pair of peaches from Georgia.

Could they go from anonymous to famous in the NFL?

Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil, who were born and played high school football 41 miles apart near Atlanta, together made the Broncos’ quasifinal roster Tuesday.

Before the 2022 draft, Montrell was ranked as the 70th wide receiver and the 371st player, and Jalen was classified the 74th wide receiver and the 393rd player. They were not low-hanging fruit. The Broncos selected Washington 162nd in the fifth round, and signed Virgil as an undrafted free agent.

They have joined Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Tyrie Cleveland in the Broncos’ catching corps and could be quadruple threats as potential receivers, returners, runners and gunners.

Each had impressive receptions and returns in the exhibitions, and Washington scored on an end-all around.

The two should drive this to the stadium and study the sculpture of Rick Upchurch, who is a member of the franchise’s elite Ring of Fame and was chosen to four Pro Bowls and the 1970s NFL All-Decade Team. Rick was a multitalented, multiple-purpose star.

If only either or both can replicate Rick.

For Washington and Virgil – who didn’t play in the NCAA’s premier division or at a famed football school — to even reach, as rookies, a roster is a remarkable realization.

The Broncos had to make moves on more than 20 players the past two days and will have several other transactions regarding the injured reserve, the re-signings of Mike Purcell and Eric Tomlinson, the return of released players to the practice squad, and additions from the waiver wire and subtractions from the 53-man roster.

The Georgians should be secure.

Washington, who was born in Canton, Ga., and played for small school Samford, made a name for himself from the beginning of Broncos’ camp when he effectively returned punts and caught touchdown passes in front of hillside crowds at Dove Valley. Early on, Virgil, who is from Lawrenceville, Ga., and played at Appalachian State, was nameless among the plethora of wide receivers and returners.

Both ran track in high school and college and have the swiftness of Greek god Hermes. General manager George Paton emphasized Tuesday afternoon that blazing speed succeeds in Broncos’ situations and evaluations.

When starter Tim Patrick tore an ACL in practice and was finished for the season, and as Hamler recovered from his ACL and hip surgeries of a year ago, and Tyrie Cleveland suffered a freak throat injury, receiver slots opened to competition among the 12 who started training camp. Six had been with the Broncos previously. Washington was a draft pick. The others were free agents for the ride.

As the reduction from 90 to 85, then 80, then 53, occurred, and the Broncos played three exhibitions, the challenge became closer and more tense for Brandon Johnson, Trey Quinn, Kendall Hinton, Kaden Davis, Travis Fulgham, Seth Williams, Cleveland, Washington and Virgil. Then Fulgham, Quinn and Davis were cut. Washington and Johnson became favorites to stick. Hinton and Williams, a sixth-round choice in 2021, were candidates to stick.

Virgil appeared to be an also-ran who might be on the practice squad.

He signed for $12,500 bonus and $35,000 guaranteed. Montrell received a $3.99 million, fifth-round slotted contract with $314,000 guaranteed. Oddly enough, if both do complete the season, Washington and Virgil each will receive about $700,000 in salary.

Virgil certainly was a Bubble Bronco, then looked like a goner at the outset of the Vikings’ exhibition when he tried to field a kickoff at the goal and muffed it, with the ball going out of bounds at the 3-yard line. Uh-oh.

But Jalen replied later with four receptions, including an outstanding 30-yard gain, for 58 yards.

Johnson was hurt on the first play of the game.

Virgil spent six years at Appalachian State, redshirted one season and was awarded an extra year because of the pandemic. He didn’t start most of his collegiate career, but recorded three kickoff returns for touchdowns. Virgil received his degree and is completing his master's. On his Linkedin account, Virgil states he wants a job in business, communications or marketing. Washington majored in human development and family science, interests he plans to pursue.

But, first, Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington got jobs in football Tuesday.