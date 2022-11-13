“Hopalong” Hackett’s first rodeo must be his last roundup in Colorado.
Hackett’s 3-6 underdone record, to start with, exactly parallels first-year head coaches Frank Filchock, John Ralston, Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio, and the Broncos never made the playoffs with any of them. Hackett’s chances at the postseason in 2022 are 2% after the latest disgraceful 17-10 loss to the Titans on Sunday. Nathaniel might be better off buying a Powerball ticket Monday.
The coach sold his home in a Green Bay suburb for $1.55 million in May. He should rent here.
The Broncos are usual suspects again.
Oh, the excuses are many for the fifth, one-score defeat that leaves the Broncos matching another 11 run-of-the-league teams with only three victories.
The Broncos have added insults to injuries to invectives.
Frankly, by the end of the game in Nashville the Broncos were without 18 players who should or could have been starters or rotational backups this season. The wounded list began in camp with Tim Patrick and since has included Javonte Williams, Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby, Randy Gregory, Caden Sterns, Billy Turner, Justin Simmons, Mike Boone, KJ Hamler, Baron Browning, Jacob Bobenmoyer, Cameron Fleming, Josey Jewell and Lloyd Cushenberry. Jerry Jeudy became another casualty (ankle) on the first offensive play Sunday, then the Broncos lost center Graham Glasgow.
Russell Wilson couldn’t play in one game because of a right shoulder injury, and four players were diagnosed with undisclosed illnesses the past week. General manager George (Paton) traded starting edge-rusher Bradley Chubb.
Down-and-out teams can’t endure such a Greyhound Bus-load of players missing in action. But the Broncos are not alone. A half dozen teams have suffered through mass injuries, but some have survived.
The Broncos obviously can’t. They’ll be fortunate to win six or seven games.
Upon reflection, Hackett’s “Charmin soft’’ training camp and decision to not play starters in the three exhibitions could be a major contributor to the multiple pulled hamstrings and ankle, knee and shoulder strains and sprains. The strength, conditioning and medical staff might have to reexamine their philosophy, and the players themselves need another approach to off-season programs.
Football is a dangerous sport, so injuries always occur. The game between the Titans and the Broncos was paused frequently because of injuries on the field. Blue tents on the sideline became emergency care units.
Nevertheless, the Broncos can’t place all the responsibility on The Hurt Factory.
The offense is as offal as butchered garbage cuts in a slaughterhouse.
This year the Broncos have scored 16, 26, 11, 23, 9, 16, 9, 21 and, Sunday, 10 points. They’ve managed just 16 points and fewer seven times in the first nine games for the only season in franchise history. As awful as the original Broncos were in the AFL they were limited to 19 or under in five 1960 games, eight in 1961, four in 1962, six in 1963 and nine total in 1964 when the team won two.
This bunch is reminiscent of Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Nightmare in 2017 when the Broncos were held to 19, 17, 16 three times, 14, 11, 10, 9 and zero. But, at least, the Broncos scored 42 points against the Cowboys.
The Hackett Broncos couldn’t score 42 if the opposing team didn’t come out and play at all in the second half.
Sure, Wilson didn’t pull off a comeback against the Titans and was sacked on six plays and hit on 17. And he hasn’t been a facsimile of the DangeRuss with the Seahawks, but he’s not going anywhere with a guarantee of $165 million in his contract. Someone else will take the fall.
Hackett has a four-year, $16 million agreement. If somebody is to go, Hackett be gone. He hired the current assistant coaching staff. According to an impeccable source, his objective was to not interview anyone over the age of 40 for jobs. Hackett didn’t bring back, as he claimed, the Mike Shanahan-like West Coast offense to Denver, and he certainly acts as if he weren’t prepared to be a head coach. His naivete was evident once more in the second half and at the conclusion Sunday.
The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs Jan. 7-22. Hackett should attend. His final game in Denver is Jan. 8. Happy trails.