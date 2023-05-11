The Gold Rush in the West propelled the Nuggets Thursday night to the NBA conference finals.

It was Sundown for Phoenix.

And The Joker belongs in the constellations with The Big Dipper. Nikola Jokic has been Wilt Chamberlain-like in the playoffs. Thursday night he was 13 of 18 from the field, while in the paint providing 32 points and also producing 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his third triple-double in the Suns series.

The Serbian sensation owns the Suns – not Mat Ishbia.

The Nuggets scored a franchise playoff record 81 points in a scorching first half and missed the NBA high mark by only five points while stifling the Suns in the series’ final game.

Bring on the Lakers or the Warriors, teams the Nuggets never have beaten in postseason. Golden State upset Denver in 2013 and prevailed again last year and have an 8-3 advantage. Los Angeles has dominated the Nuggets in seven series and 25 of 33 playoff games.

Will this be the season of success? Is this the Revenge Tour.

If the Nuggets perform as they did in the desert Thursday night against Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the No. 1 seed of the Western Conference can defeat LeBron James and Anthony Davis, or Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Strangely enough, the Suns were back by 30 points at halftime Thursday after being behind by 30 at intermission in their elimination game in 2022.

An 81-51 advantage hushed the crowd that was chanting “Suns In Four’’ when the Nuggets faded quickly two playoffs ago.

The sounds of silence. Hello, total darkness.

The Nuggets threw a perfect game at the Suns.

In blowouts in the NBA, the trailing team almost always makes a rally run. The Suns tried to in the third, reducing the Nuggets’ lead. But a hoarse Michael Malone called time and reminded his players to “end it here tonight’’, and they did. The Nuggets soon reached 100 points, and Suns were finished like fish.

One night past the 50th anniversary of the late Wilt Chamberlain’s final NBA game, in a playoff loss with the Lakers, Nikola Jokic was the center of attention once more.

Wilt would be very impressed. All of the NBA certainly is, even though Jokic didn’t earn a third consecutive MVP award. One voter, TV analyst and former Warriors coach in the series victory over the Nuggets Mark Jackson, didn’t include The Joker in the top five, but apologized Thursday and admitted he made a mistake.

Jokic achieved his third triple-double against the Suns, and he was the dominant force and horse in Game 6 with 32 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Even Chamberlain couldn’t have played better in the Nuggets’ 11 playoff games.

On May 10, 1973, in the last game of his legendary career of four-time MVP Wilt Chamberlain played all 48 minutes and finished with 23 points, 21 rebounds and 3 assists. His Lakers lost the NBA championship to the Knicks in Game 5.

In two games Nikola had 59 points, 23 rebounds and 24 assists.

Jokic officially passed Chamberlain’s 9 for most ever by an NBA center. It is well to remember, though, that during Chamberlain’s seasons the league did not compile blocked shots. Chamberlain reluctantly retired from pro basketball when he was 36. The 28-year-old Jokic could have 10 more seasons in the NBA.

So, even though Chamberlain was the greatest offensive center of all time, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored more points than any other center in history, and Bill Russell was the preeminent center ever because of 11 championships, Jokic may someday belong in the same paragraph with them if he wins championships, more MVP trophies and stays close to his current pace in points, rebounds and assists by 2030.

I am somewhat qualified to discuss both centers because I’ve watched them play in person, and I even sat next to Chamberlain when he sort of coached the San Diego Conquistadors in a maroon suit in the American Basketball Association in 1974. I saw Chamberlain when he was winding down and Jokic when he was just beginning. What a pair of players and stars in the universe!

The Joker and The Big Dipper have been unstoppable and unflappable.