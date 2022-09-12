Clueless in Seattle, the Broncos lost by a point and an exclamation point Monday night in their outrageous opener.

The new Broncos were the same old same old.

They couldn’t score a touchdown in the first quarter; they couldn’t score a touchdown in the last quarter; they couldn’t score 20 points; they couldn’t score a touchdown in the Dread Zone; they fumbled at the goal line on consecutive series in the third quarter; they committed too many penalties; the head coach made too many rookie mistakes; the quarter-of-a-billion-dollar quarterback was outplayed by his former backup; and the Broncos fell short just as they have so many times in the past six seasons.

In the end, Brandon McManus was wayward on a 64-yard field goal — which would tie for the second longest in NFL history — that shouldn’t have been attempted, and the Broncos got what they deserved: defeat.

The offensive and defensive starters looked like they never played before Monday.

They hadn’t.

Most of them hadn’t played one down in the preseason. At this rate they won’t play a down in the postseason.

That was a cluster muck in Seattle.

Although most outsiders in Colorado would wonder why a team with a new head coach, new coordinators, new assistants and a new quarterback would play a full game or at least a half or even a quarter in exhibitions, Nathaniel Hackett and his staff believed they only should play the junior varsity team before the regular season.

Instead, Hackett, in his first season as an NFL main man, decided the Broncos’ practices should be soft and the starters shouldn’t play in exhibitions so they would be fresh in the first game, wouldn’t be injured in a meaningless game and would be better off in December and January.

Well, the Broncos’ starters acted as if they were on unfamiliar terrain. They were called for a dozen penalties for 106 yards — compared to the Seahawks’ five. The defense continually gave Geno Smith and his offense fresh opportunities because of violations.

Russell Wilson must have forgotten there is a play clock. He had two delay-of-game penalties and barely got off another 10 plays, with one causing the Broncos’ offensive line to be discombobulated and leading to a fumble by Javonte Williams at the goal. Previously, Melvin Gordon III, who fumbled twice in tight situations last season, fumbled at the goal.

The Broncos blundered away two touchdowns that would have won the game 30-17.

Wilson wasn’t any kind of superstar casually, not hurriedly, getting plays into motion or creating great plays, as advertised, toward the conclusion. The Seahawks started two rookie cornerbacks, and one left with an injury, but the Broncos were picking-and-poking.

On defense in the first half edge rushers Ted Gregory, the expensive acquisition who has been recovering from a shoulder injury, and Bradley Chubb, the once fifth overall draft pick who has been recovering from injuries and a season that didn’t produce one sack, were missing men. Finally, Gregory did slap away the ball for a fumble, and Chubb was responsible for two sacks in the second half.

But the Broncos were not as NSYNC as the boy band.

They should have been, and could have been, vastly superior to the Seahawks.

But during the final drive that would have made the Broncos 1-0, Hackett was relying on running plays and not utilizing his timeouts, and the Broncos faced fourth-and-five.

You got Wilson. Yet, the Broncos demanded that McManus kick a 64-yarder. He missed it, but Pete Carroll had called timeout. The Broncos should have changed decisions. But they had McManus do it again, and again he missed.

The Broncos didn’t wake up in Seattle Monday night.